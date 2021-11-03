VIDEO: BLACKSTARKIDS Release 'I HATE BEING IN LOVE' Music Video

BLACKSTARKIDS have released the music video for their single "I HATE BEING IN LOVE" from their recently released debut album Puppies Forever - out now via Dirty Hit. Watch the self-directed, tongue-in-cheek visual for "I HATE BEING IN LOVE" which spoofs a Late Night With Seth Meyers musical guest segment and speaks to wrestling with the discomfort of falling in love and making yourself vulnerable to someone else.

With the release of Puppies Forever, BLACKSTARKIDS are well on their way to indie stardom and have received critical acclaim and praise from, New York Times, MTV, UPROXX, Billboard, Forbes, Alternative Press, Consequence, SPIN, NME, Interview Magazine, Paste, AV Club, Ones To Watch, Rolling Stone France, The Line Of Best Fit, DIY, Coup De Main, and more for their shimmering Gen-Z anthems.

Previous single "PISS DRUNK KIDS" revels in the freedom of being intoxicated with your friends as a means of distracting yourself from negative emotions and life's problems while "ALL COPS ARE BASTARDS*" is a political, pop punk inspired anti-authoritarian anthem that hits back at police brutality, abuse of authority, and inherently oppressive systems. "FIGHT CLUB" sees BLACKSTARKIDS' Ty, Deoindre, and The Babe Gabe launch out of the gate and directly into your faces as they ooze with swagger and trade off verses with ease while serotonin-laced indie pop bop "JUNO" has been described as "the sort of rare track that combines all your teenage phases into one intoxicating amalgamation" by Ones To Watch.

"Puppies Forever represents a time in our life that we wanted to document forever through the songs we were making," says BLACKSTARKIDS on their debut. "We wanted to do something that was bold, colorful, and expressive and it means keeping a piece of your youth alive within you forever."

Dubbed a "90's baby literacy test" by Earmilk, BLACKSTARKIDS showcase their witty personalities and depth as musicians by seamlessly blending nostalgic pop culture references with their effortlessly cool, genre-blending sound. Now, with the release of their debut album Puppies Forever, BLACKSTARKIDS are ready to share how their experiences have made them who they are and how they fit in to society today.

