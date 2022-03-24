VIDEO: Art d'Ecco Shares 'Palm Slave' Music Video

Today, Canadian glam, art-rock singer-songwriter/producer Art d'Ecco shares a music video for his brand new single entitled "Palm Slave." As described by Art, the new track is "a cautionary tale about obsession, and how a misguided search for meaning and purpose, may lead some to very dark places."

Art d'Ecco's most recent album, In Standard Definition, came out last year via Paper Bag Records. He is set to release a brand new LP later this year.

Art d'Ecco just played New Colossus Festival in NYC and SXSW in Austin, TX. He will be playing two different festivals in Canada next month.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

Fri Apr 1 - Edmonton, AB, CA - Winterruption Festival

Sat Apr 2 - Calgary, AB, CA - Big Winter Classic 2022