VIDEO: Alaska Thunderf*ck & Stephanie's Child Premiere 'Girls Night' Video
The track is from Alaska’s forthcoming Red 4 Filth album via PEG Records/Warner Music Group/ADA which is slated for release VERY soon.
Star of stage, screen, podcast airwaves and beyond, scalding hot drag superstar Alaska Thunderf has teamed up with drag supergroup Stephanie's Child on her latest banger, "Girlz Night." "Girlz Night (feat. Stephanie's Child) is out today from Alaska's forthcoming Red 4 Filth album via PEG Records/Warner Music Group/ADA which is slated for release VERY soon.
Comprised of New York City drag legends Lagoona Bloo, Rosé and Jan, Stephanie's Child join Alaska for a night on the town in the flirty "Girlz Night" video which PAPER Magazine premiered.
"Girlz Night" is about that moment of needing to go out with your girls and be hot sluts on the town. The song is a journey from getting ready, to the car ride, to the actual night at the hot sexy club. I love Stephanie's Child so much, and I have for years...so I'm honored to finally have a song with all of these wickedly talented individuals." says Alaska.
"It's actually a much sexier and citier queer telling of Sex And The City, but we're all Samantha. Four hot and horny blonde bitches singing about being very young and effortlessly stunning - they ride limos EVERYWHERE, and they never ever pay for drinks, because they don't have any money." Said Stephanie's Child's Rosé.
In addition, the "Red 4 Filth" tour is Alaska's first-ever headlining tour of North America and will feature her performing her entire new album along with other fan favorites with a barrage of sickening high fashion backup dancers (2000's pop-star style) as well as feature her signature brand of comedy for a must-see show. Tickets are on sale HERE with prices ranging from $20.00 for early GA & $25.00 for GA ADV to $95.00 for VIP/M&G and $249 for the Ultimate VIP experience.
Watch the new music video here:
Tour Dates
OCT 25 - ORLANDO, FL - THE ABBEY ORLANDO
OCT 26 - TAMPA, FL - CROWBAR
OCT 27 - ATLANTA, GA - HELL AT MASQUERADE
OCT 28 - CHARLOTTE, NC - NEIGHBORHOOD THEATRE
OCT 29 - WASHINGTON, DC - HOWARD THEATRE
NOV 2 - RICHMOND, VA - CANAL CLUB
NOV 3 - PHILADELPHIA, PA - FOUNDRY AT FILLMORE
NOV 4 - NEW YORK, NY - SONY HALL
NOV 5 - BOSTON, MA - PARADISE
NOV 6 - HAMDEN, CT - SPACE BALLROOM
NOV 9 - TORONTO, ON - LEE'S PALACE - NEW SHOW ADDED
NOV 10 - TORONTO, ON - LEE'S PALACE - SOLD OUT
NOV 11 - DETROIT, MI - MAGIC STICK
NOV 12 - CHICAGO, IL - LINCOLN HALL - SOLD OUT
NOV 13 - CHICAGO, IL - LINCOLN HALL - NEW SHOW ADDED
NOV 15 - INDIANAPOLIS, IN - IRVING THEATRE
NOV 16 - DES MOINES, IA - WOOLY'S
NOV 17 - MILWAUKEE, WI - MIRAMAR THEATRE
NOV 18 - MINNEAPOLIS, MN - STUDIOB
NOV 19 - KANSAS CITY, MO - RECORDBAR
NOV 20 - ST. LOUIS, MO - RED FLAG
NOV 23 - TULSA, OK - VANGUARD
NOV 25 - OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - TOWER THEATRE
NOV 26 - AUSTIN, TX - 3TEN AT ACL LIVE
NOV 27 - DALLAS, TX - TREES
NOV 30 - PHOENIX, AZ - CRESCENT BALLROOM
DEC 2 - SAN DIEGO, CA - HOUSE OF BLUES
DEC 3 - LOS ANGELES, CA - THE REGENT
DEC 9 - SAN FRANCISCO, CA - THE INDEPENDENT
DEC 10 - PORTLAND, OR - HAWTHORNE THEATRE
DEC 11 - VANCOUVER, BC - COMMODORE
DEC 13 - SEATTLE, WA - NEUMOS
DEC 15 - SALT LAKE CITY, UT - SOUNDWELL
DEC 16 - FORT COLLINS, CO - AGGIE THEATRE
DEC 17 - BOULDER, CO - FOX THEATRE
DEC 18 - DENVER, CO - THE BLUEBIRD