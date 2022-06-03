VIDEO: Alaska Thunderf*ck & Stephanie's Child Premiere 'Girls Night' Video

Star of stage, screen, podcast airwaves and beyond, scalding hot drag superstar Alaska Thunderf has teamed up with drag supergroup Stephanie's Child on her latest banger, "Girlz Night." "Girlz Night (feat. Stephanie's Child) is out today from Alaska's forthcoming Red 4 Filth album via PEG Records/Warner Music Group/ADA which is slated for release VERY soon.

Comprised of New York City drag legends Lagoona Bloo, Rosé and Jan, Stephanie's Child join Alaska for a night on the town in the flirty "Girlz Night" video which PAPER Magazine premiered.

"Girlz Night" is about that moment of needing to go out with your girls and be hot sluts on the town. The song is a journey from getting ready, to the car ride, to the actual night at the hot sexy club. I love Stephanie's Child so much, and I have for years...so I'm honored to finally have a song with all of these wickedly talented individuals." says Alaska.

"It's actually a much sexier and citier queer telling of Sex And The City, but we're all Samantha. Four hot and horny blonde bitches singing about being very young and effortlessly stunning - they ride limos EVERYWHERE, and they never ever pay for drinks, because they don't have any money." Said Stephanie's Child's Rosé.

In addition, the "Red 4 Filth" tour is Alaska's first-ever headlining tour of North America and will feature her performing her entire new album along with other fan favorites with a barrage of sickening high fashion backup dancers (2000's pop-star style) as well as feature her signature brand of comedy for a must-see show. Tickets are on sale HERE with prices ranging from $20.00 for early GA & $25.00 for GA ADV to $95.00 for VIP/M&G and $249 for the Ultimate VIP experience.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

OCT 25 - ORLANDO, FL - THE ABBEY ORLANDO

OCT 26 - TAMPA, FL - CROWBAR

OCT 27 - ATLANTA, GA - HELL AT MASQUERADE

OCT 28 - CHARLOTTE, NC - NEIGHBORHOOD THEATRE

OCT 29 - WASHINGTON, DC - HOWARD THEATRE

NOV 2 - RICHMOND, VA - CANAL CLUB

NOV 3 - PHILADELPHIA, PA - FOUNDRY AT FILLMORE

NOV 4 - NEW YORK, NY - SONY HALL

NOV 5 - BOSTON, MA - PARADISE

NOV 6 - HAMDEN, CT - SPACE BALLROOM

NOV 9 - TORONTO, ON - LEE'S PALACE - NEW SHOW ADDED

NOV 10 - TORONTO, ON - LEE'S PALACE - SOLD OUT

NOV 11 - DETROIT, MI - MAGIC STICK

NOV 12 - CHICAGO, IL - LINCOLN HALL - SOLD OUT

NOV 13 - CHICAGO, IL - LINCOLN HALL - NEW SHOW ADDED

NOV 15 - INDIANAPOLIS, IN - IRVING THEATRE

NOV 16 - DES MOINES, IA - WOOLY'S

NOV 17 - MILWAUKEE, WI - MIRAMAR THEATRE

NOV 18 - MINNEAPOLIS, MN - STUDIOB

NOV 19 - KANSAS CITY, MO - RECORDBAR

NOV 20 - ST. LOUIS, MO - RED FLAG

NOV 23 - TULSA, OK - VANGUARD

NOV 25 - OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - TOWER THEATRE

NOV 26 - AUSTIN, TX - 3TEN AT ACL LIVE

NOV 27 - DALLAS, TX - TREES

NOV 30 - PHOENIX, AZ - CRESCENT BALLROOM

DEC 2 - SAN DIEGO, CA - HOUSE OF BLUES

DEC 3 - LOS ANGELES, CA - THE REGENT

DEC 9 - SAN FRANCISCO, CA - THE INDEPENDENT

DEC 10 - PORTLAND, OR - HAWTHORNE THEATRE

DEC 11 - VANCOUVER, BC - COMMODORE

DEC 13 - SEATTLE, WA - NEUMOS

DEC 15 - SALT LAKE CITY, UT - SOUNDWELL

DEC 16 - FORT COLLINS, CO - AGGIE THEATRE

DEC 17 - BOULDER, CO - FOX THEATRE

DEC 18 - DENVER, CO - THE BLUEBIRD