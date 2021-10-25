VIDEO: Akeem Ali Shares 'We Don't Roll' Visualizer

Akeem Ali dropped off a new visual and single today, "We Don't Roll", off his anticipated upcoming project set to release this quarter.

This single is following his virally known 'Keemy Casanova' pimp culture monicker, which grabbed the attention of celebrities and fans alike. "We Don't Roll" is a slew of emotions surrounding entitled and toxic energy when dating. In the track you will hear Akeem battling his own guilt for not 'rolling' with an old flame like he used to, but credits his absence to the fact he has a strong liking of other women.

Akeem's clever lyricism and quick-witted bars over melodic beats, have coined his sound as a refreshing addition to the ears of true hip-hop enthusiasts.

Akeem Ali is set to release his upcoming project in November through the label, Winners United.

Watch the visual here: