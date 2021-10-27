VIDEO: A Will Away Releases New 'Karma' Music Video

A Will Away are proud to announce the forthcoming new album Stew, due out February 18th on Rude Records. Today, the band shares the brand new single and music video "Karma", filmed at a high school not far from where the band members grew up in Connecticut.

According to director Brent Campanelli, "'Karma' is a cinematic coming of age film, sonically driven by a timeless anthem, where the viewer sees through the eyes of both student and teacher, as they're taught life's coldest lesson." That lesson, according to A Will Away, is the relatable truth that "sometimes karma comes from out of nowhere and kicks you in the ass." Sonically, the song lightens the mood with full on anthemic Rock n' Roll energy, replete with epic guitar solos and harmonic vocals powerful enough to knock listeners out of whatever rut they might be in.

"Karma" is the latest song to be released from A Will Away's new album Stew. Joining earlier pre-album announcement singles "Spittin' Chiclets" and "Re-Up". As with past efforts, Stew continues A Will Away's practice of including carefully constructed connecting narratives throughout their entire body of releases, using contextual clues and lyrical devices that the band call "breadcrumbs".

Whether through the use of tone, lyrics, artwork themes, or song ordering; these "breadcrumbs" aim to envelop the listener in a sense of familiarity. In tandem, Stew attempts to assert that the sum of all human interactions and experiences, no matter how trivial, often prove pivotal and interwoven once given enough time to marinate together. Presented as a disjointed stream-of-consciousness with dozens of interconnected points, the record asks the listener to reflect and think critically about who they are, and why they are.

A Will Away is a 4-piece group hailing from Naugatuck, CT who are redefining what it means to be a Rock band in the modern era. Beginning in 2010, A Will Away found their footing through years of rigorous touring -- starting in basements and moving their way up to large venues and festival stages. Throughout the years the band has carefully refined their sound to create exceedingly catchy and approachable rock songs with a significant level of depth to reward repeat listeners.

After a decade of touring and sharpening their craft, the band has developed a bombastic and charming personality that's rough-around-the edges in all the right ways. Their music is profoundly honest and paints a vivid portrait of people who work hard, play hard, and relish in the adventures of life. Lyrically, the band speaks candidly about the human experience; often finding gravity in daily mundanities or humor in sorrow and tragedy. Their influences stem from every point on the spectrum of Rock, Alternative, and Pop, giving their releases a satisfying variety that constantly blurs the lines of genre convention. Because of this, it can be near impossible to draw comparisons on what this band sounds like. But one thing is for sure -- it's damn good, and you've never heard anything like it.

Watch the new music video here: