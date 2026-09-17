VERONICA FALLS Self-Titled Debut to Get Deluxe 15th Anniversary Reissue

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Fifteen years after its original release, Veronica Falls' acclaimed self-titled debut album is set to return on 27th November via Slumberland (NA) and Bella Union (UK / EU). The anniversary reissue, available to preorder now, includes a bonus disc gathering nine recordings from the same period. Side C brings together five cover versions: the Rolling Stones' 'Under My Thumb,' Slumber Party's 'Sooner Or Later,' The West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band's 'Eighteen Is Over the Hill,' Eurythmics' 'Thorn in My Side' and The Verlaines' 'Joed Out.' Side D collects four B-sides from the band's early singles (and one more cover!), rounding out a collection that reflects both the breadth of their influences and the distinctive sensibility that ran through their work.

Commenting on the reissue, Veronica Falls say: 'It feels slightly surreal that 15 years have passed already since the release of our debut album, yet so much has happened since. A second album, an EP worth of unreleased demos, solo projects, and of course Patrick's tragic passing. We miss him and think of him often. When the idea of a reissue came about, we thought it would be a nice way to house every track we put out during that era under one definitive roof, whilst also honoring Patrick's legacy by helping raise funds for the Los Angeles LGBT center, a charity close to his heart.'

To accompany today's announcement, Veronica Falls have shared the track 'Starry Eyes' (a Roky Erickson cover), originally released as the B-side to 'Found Love in a Graveyard.'

Commenting on 'Starry Eyes,' Veronica Falls say: ''Starry Eyes' comes from the earliest period of the band and was included on the first single. Although originally written by Roky Erickson we made it our own, and it became permanently linked to the band, a favorite of fans and included in the set at every show. It was recorded by our friend Rory Attwell in our Hoxton Square studio, which we shared together in 2009. We did both songs in a couple of hours, giving them a raw, primal feel which comes across on the tracks when you listen to them today.'

First released in 2011, Veronica Falls introduced a band with a deceptively simple proposition: take the sweetness, immediacy and melodic rush of classic pop and indiepop, then let something darker seep through the cracks. Across twelve songs, the London quartet of Roxanne Clifford, James Hoare, Marion Herbain and Patrick Doyle fused chiming guitars, ragged rhythms and beautifully intertwined vocals with songs about ghosts, doomed romance, death and dread. The result was an album that could sound euphoric and unsettling in the same breath.

The record emerged from a remarkably concentrated period in the band's early history. Having formed in 2009 after Clifford and Doyle moved from Glasgow to London and met Hoare, with Herbain subsequently joining on bass, Veronica Falls quickly attracted attention with the singles 'Found Love in a Graveyard' and 'Beachy Head.' Their combination of infectious melodies and macabre subject matter made an immediate impression, and the band soon found themselves touring extensively in the UK, Europe and the US.

The album itself almost didn't sound the way it does today. An initial recording session in Yorkshire was abandoned after the band felt that the more conventional, instrument-by-instrument approach had stripped away the energy and spontaneity that defined them live. They returned to London and re-recorded the songs in just three days at Smokehouse studio in Wapping, playing together in the same room and capturing the band's natural chemistry. That instinct proved to be central to the album's character. From the sweetly morbid 'Found Love in a Graveyard' and the surf-pop swoon of 'Beachy Head' through the bruised beauty of 'Misery,' the snarling 'Right Side of My Brain,' the wistful 'Come On Over' and the chiming indie anthem 'The Box,' Veronica Falls repeatedly finds light and darkness occupying the same space. It is music that invites you in with its melodies before revealing its shadows.

The album remains a concise document of a band at a particularly distinctive moment: steeped in the lineage of the Velvet Underground, Beat Happening, Galaxie 500, Felt and 1960s pop, but with its own wonderfully skewed take on their influences. Veronica Falls would go on to release a second album, Waiting for Something to Happen, in 2013, before the members pursued separate musical paths and Patrick sadly passed in 2018. Now, fifteen years on, Veronica Falls returns as a reminder of just how potent that original formula was: beautiful, bruised, and instantly memorable.

Veronica Falls (15th Anniversary Special Edition)

(Slumberland / Bella Union)

Street Date: Dec. 4, 2026

Pre-order HERE

Tracklist

Side A

A1. Found Love in a Graveyard

A2. Right Side of My Brain

A3. The Fountain

A4. Misery

A5. Bad Feeling

A6. Stephen

Side B

B1. Beachy Head

B2. All Eyes on You

B3. The Box

B4. Wedding Day

B5. Veronica Falls

B6. Come on Over

B7. Come on Over (Demo)

Side C

C1. Under My Thumb [Rolling Stones]

C2. Sooner Or Later [Slumber Party]

C3. Eighteen Is Over The Hill [Art Experimental Band]

C4. Thorn In My Side [Eurythmics]

C5. Joed Out [The Verlaines]

Side D

D1. Starry Eyes [Roky Erickson]

D2. Staying Here

D3. Back Page

D4. Killing Time

Photo Credit: Robin Christian



Photo Credit: Robin Christian

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 44 Days 13 Hrs 19 Min 43 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link