Uniform Releases New Track 'Awakening'
Adult Swim Singles have shared a new song by prolific industrial/noise/metal group Uniform as the eleventh entry in the 2019-2020 program. Recently expanded to a trio with the addition of drummer Mike Sharp, "Awakening" serves as the first taste of a new song cycle that doubles down on the most immediate aspects of the band's sound. "Awakening" sees its release on all digital platforms for streaming and download today.
Listen below!
"Stylistically, it's far more dance oriented than we're typically accustomed to," states vocalist Michael Berdan. "The song was originally commissioned by my friend Adam Fuchs for the Adult Swim Singles Program, whose departed brother Jerry was one of the finest disco drummers who ever lived as well as one of the most spectacular friends I will ever have. I like to think of this song as a tribute to Jerry. 'Awakening' is about the daily frustrations of a complacent existence in late capitalism. Some might take it as a protest song. However, it's to be implied that waking up with a deep seeded anger is something that happens every day. We know they are mad, but we don't know if anything will ever change."
Uniform Live Dates (all w/ The Body):
March 01: Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge
March 02: Vancouver, BC - Biltmore Cabaret
March 03: Seattle, WA - Laser Dome at the Pacific Science Center
March 05: San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Stop
March 06: Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon
March 07: Las Vegas, NV - Bunkhouse Saloon
March 08: Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel Lounge
March 10: San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger
March 11: Dallas, TX - Three Links Deep Ellum
March 12: New Orleans - Gasa Gasa
March 13: Atlanta, GA - Food Court
March 14: Durham, NC - The Pinhook
March 15: Washington, DC - Black Cat
March 16: Philadelphia, PA - Boot & Saddle
March 18: Brooklyn, NY - Market Hotel
March 19: Somerville, MA - Once Ballroom
March 20: Providence, RI - Columbus Theatre
March 21: Montreal, QC - La Vitrola
March 22: Toronto, ON - The Garrison
March 24: Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle
March 25: Minneapolis, MN - Turf Club
June 05 - 07: Austin, TX - Oblivion Access