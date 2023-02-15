Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Underoath Teases 'Let Go' Single and Announces MNRK Music Group Label Signing

Underoath Teases 'Let Go' Single and Announces MNRK Music Group Label Signing

The new single will be released in 15 days.

Feb. 15, 2023  

Underoath announces label signing to MNRK Heavy for a worldwide deal and shares teaser for new single, "Let Go" today. Check out the teaser here.

In discussing the excitement of the label signing, Scott Givens, SVP of MNRK Music Group, said, "Rarely does the opportunity present itself to partner with a band as amazing as Underoath. When that opportunity was presented, we seized it immediately, and speaking for the entire company; we are truly honored they gave us a chance to work with them on their upcoming recordings. The band has had a remarkable career, and all of us at the MRNK Music Group can't wait to accompany them on their next phase of it."

Underoath added, "Choosing who we partner with in releasing our music is always a huge decision. The team at MNRK simply rules, understands our vision, and is passionate about the music. We couldn't be more excited and ready to work with the MNRK team to release some of our favorite work to date."

The band will perform the first show of 2023 on February 18 in Orlando at the Heartsupport Festival following the Blind Obedience Tour starting on March 3 in Silver Spring with Periphery and Loathe concluding on April 2 in Nashville plus festivals at the Slam Dunk Festival and Inkcarceration Festival.

Tour Dates:

02/18/23 - Orlando, FL @ Heartsupport Fest

03/03/23 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore*

03/04/23 - Stroudsburg, PA @ The Sherman Theater*

03/05/23 - Huntington, NY @ The Paramount*

03/07/23 - Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room*

03/08/23 - Pittsburgh, PA @ The Roxian*

03/10/23 - East Moline, IL @ The Rust Belt*

03/11/23 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Club*

03/13/23 - Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe*

03/14/23 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant*

03/15/23 - Kansas City, MO @ The Uptown Theater*

03/17/23 - Wichita, KS @ The Cotilion*

03/18/23 - Denver, CO @ The Ogden Theater*

03/20/23 - Boise, ID @ Revolution*

03/21/23 - Portland, OR @ The Roseland Ballroom*

03/23/23 - Wheatland, CA @ The Hard Rock Casino*

03/24/23 - Anaheim, CA @ The House of Blues*

03/25/23 - Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl*

03/26/23 - San Diego, CA @ Soma*

03/27/23 - Tucson, AZ @ The Rialto Theater*

03/29/23 - Albuquerque, NM @ The El Rey Theatre*

03/31/23 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Diamond Ballroom*

04/01/23 - Little Rock, AR @ The Hall*

04/02/23 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works*

05/27/23 - Hatfield, EN @ Slam Dunk Festival

05/28/23 - Leeds, UK @ Slam Dunk Festival

07/15/23 - Mansfield, OH @ Inkcarceration Festival

*Blind Obedience Tour with Periphery and Loathe

Photo Credit: Dan Newman



Channel Tres Announces Real Cultural Sh*t EP Release Date Photo
Channel Tres Announces 'Real Cultural Sh*t' EP Release Date
Real Cultural Sh*t follows a series of crowd-moving singles from Channel Tres including “6am,” which pairs a big Motown melody with a kiss of French Touch, and the seriously funky, 70s-infused track “Just Can’t Get Enough,” that embodies the glam and decadence of the decade. Real Cultural Sh*t debuts three brand new tracks.
Girl Scout Release Debut EP Real Life Human Garbage Photo
Girl Scout Release Debut EP 'Real Life Human Garbage'
Working with producers Ali Chant (Soccer Mommy, Perfume Genius) and Jacknife Lee (The Killers, Bloc Party), the EP features five songs that reflect on the daunting feelings, cringe-worthy moments and social encounters that can play on repeat in your head at night — the sort of experiences that feel infinite in the moment.
Maisie Peters Announces New Album The Good Witch Photo
Maisie Peters Announces New Album 'The Good Witch'
Maisie created The Good Witch across London, Suffolk, Stockholm, Bergen and LA, alongside Oscar GörresP (Taylor Swift, Troye Sivan), Two Inch Punch (Sam Smith, Jessie Ware), Matias Tellez (girl in red), Brad Ellis (Jorja Smith, Little Mix), Joe Rubel (Ed Sheeran, Tom Grennan) and Elvira Anderfjärd (Tove Lo, Katy Perry).
Rescheduled Date Announced For Frankie Valli At The Van Wezel Photo
Rescheduled Date Announced For Frankie Valli At The Van Wezel
FRANKIE VALLI returns to the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall for an exciting concert on Saturday, November 18, 2023, at 8 p.m. This is a rescheduled performance from the January date.

From This Author - Michael Major


T-Pain to Release Covers Album in MarchT-Pain to Release Covers Album in March
February 15, 2023

On Top Of The Covers features creative covers of Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come,” Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’,” Dr. Hook’s “Sharing The Night Together,” Sam Smith’s “Stay With Me,” Chris Stapleton’s Tennessee Whiskey,” Frank Sinatra’s “That’s Life” ft. NandoSTL (a Nappy Boy Entertainment artist), and Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs.”
Dub Pistols Release Dark Reggae, Dub & Ska Single 'Moving On' ft MC & DJ Natty CampbellDub Pistols Release Dark Reggae, Dub & Ska Single 'Moving On' ft MC & DJ Natty Campbell
February 15, 2023

Legendary party-starters Dub Pistols release their new single “Moving On” featuring MC and D.J. Natty Campbell. After announcing their forthcoming album Frontline through Cyclone Records, this notorious touring band are carrying the summer atmosphere into these winter months with their infamous blend of dub, hiphop, ska and jungle. 
Jane Lynch, Daniel Radcliffe & More Join DIGMAN! Voice Cast on Comedy CentralJane Lynch, Daniel Radcliffe & More Join DIGMAN! Voice Cast on Comedy Central
February 15, 2023

The show will feature guest performances from Clancy Brown, Andy Daly, Cole Escola, Harvey Guillén, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Marc Evan Jackson, Rachel Kaly, Kerri Kenney, Lauren Lapkus, Jane Lynch, Mike Mitchell, Kyle Mooney, Claudia O’Doherty, Lennon Parham, Daniel Radcliffe, Maya Rudolph, and more.
John Vanderslice Announces New Album & Shares Lead Single 'Crystals 26'John Vanderslice Announces New Album & Shares Lead Single 'Crystals 26'
February 15, 2023

John Vanderslice has announced his new album CRYSTALS 3.0, and shared it’s lead single “Crystals 26.” The culmination of a span of ecstatic experimentation with harsh noise and hard drugs, curious samples and cascading sequencers—it is both a new pinnacle for Vanderslice and the manifestation of a revelatory outlook. 
ALASKA DAILY's Winter Return Airs on March 12ALASKA DAILY's Winter Return Airs on March 12
February 15, 2023

The series stars Hilary Swank as Eileen Fitzgerald, Jeff Perry as Stanley Cornik, Grace Dove as Rosalind “Roz” Friendly, Meredith Holzman as Claire Muncy, Matt Malloy as Bob Young, Pablo Castelblanco as Gabriel Tovar, Ami Park as Yuna Park and Craig Frank as Austin Teague.
share