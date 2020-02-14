Ulver Release New Single 'Russian Doll' Alongside Music Video

Prolific experimental music collective Ulver, return with an intelligent, dark and dancey new track, "Russian Doll". The single sees its release today via House of Mythology with an accompanying video.

Of the single, Ulver's Kristoffer Rygg explains, "Although this is pop music in our heads, the images and connotations in the lyrics are probably far away from what one usually associates with this genre. It actually began with some images and memories from the movie Lilja 4 ever by Lukas Moodysson; a dark and disillusioning film about human trafficking in the Baltic."

Rygg continues, "'Russian Doll' refers to the babushka, we began to think about this figure in the extension of Lilja 4ever and Eastern Europe. The doll became an object, an object of desire, which we mixed with mise-en-abyme - a composition technique that places pictures, or stories for that matter, inside each other. In this context we see it as a kind of vicious circle, unfolding inwards."

The video was directed by Marek Steven and filmed in Thamesmead, London, where A Clockwork Orangeand Aphex Twin's "Come to Daddy" were both filmed. It stars young choreographer and dancer Annija Raibekaze of Latvia.

"Russian Doll" was mixed by Michael Rendall and Martin "Youth" Glover, in London, whom the band also worked with on 2017's highly acclaimed album, The Assassination of Julius Caesar. The album's immense accolades led to a string of exceptional performances around the world and today has over 10 million streams across digital platforms.

After several years of touring and an array of side projects, Ulver are set to release a new studio album later this year.

Ulver Live Dates:

04/28: Paris - Alhambra

04/30: Nijmegen - Doornroosje

05/01: Utrecht - Tivoli

05/02: Leipzig - UT Connewitz

05/03: Berlin - Lido

05/04: Wroclaw - A2

05/05: Warsaw - Progresja

05/06: Poznan - U Bazyla

05/07: Prague - Akropolis

05/08: Budapest - Dürer Kert

05/09: Vienna - Szene Wien

05/11: Antwerp - Kavka

05/12: Bristol - SWX

05/13: London - Fabric

05/14: Leeds - Stylus

08/14 - 08/16: Las Vegas, NV - Psycho Las Vegas

Photo Credit: Ingrid Aas





