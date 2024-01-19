UNIIQU3 Shares 'Price Going Up' With Black Caviar & Announces Tour Dates With Tinashe

Producer, performer, and Jersey Club royalty UNIIQU3 shares her latest single “Price Going Up,” a collaboration with DJ duo Black Caviar. Bombastic and dynamic, “Price Going Up” is an energetic dance-pop track laced with influences of hip-hop and EDM. “Price Going Up” is the first single off of UNIIQU3's upcoming EP with Black Caviar, Ramen Noodles (dropping March 2024).

Opening with UNIIQU3's distinct vocals and a captivating, descending bass, “Price Going Up” is addictive from the onset. Sirens blare as the frenetic percussion builds, signaling that it's time to get out on the floor and dance. UNIIQU3 revels in boisterous optimism as she raps “My price going up / all the way up / and my whole crew in the cut.”

UNIIQU3 says this of the new track:

"I've always have fun making music with Black Caviar. The production is filled with so much energy. When I collaborated with them for U NASTY I knew that wasn't the last time we'd work together. My favorite thing about “Price Going Up” is that it's really a song about manifesting. It's something I do often, it's something I was doing heavily when recording this. Just imagining myself in a new elevated place in life mentally, physically and of course financially! Yesterday's Price ain't today's price and that's real life for me.This song is for my manifestors, for the shot callers and people who don't plan on dimming their light to make others comfortable.”

2023 was a juggernaut year for UNIIQU3, including a slew of single releases like "Shake The Room" with Bronx Dominican duo Dos Flakos, "Body Moves" (a collaboration with Glitch Mob and Samurai Breaks), and UNIIQU3's official remix of Crystal Waters' 1994 hit single "100% Pure Love" via Island/UMe.

The remix celebrates the upcoming 30th anniversary of the track's release, and the song's resurgent popularity following it being featured in RuPaul's Drag Race Season 13 in a lip sync-off between Denali and Kahmora. This collaboration between UNIIQU3 and Crystal Waters also highlights the impact of two New Jersey natives and Black women on dance music, with UNIIQU3 distilling all of the original track's elements that made it a '90s dancefloor anthem, while adding a Jersey Club twist.

UNIIQU3 also shared the single and video “Jersey Club Movie”. Sexy, playful, and addictive, “Jersey Club Movie” allows UNIIQU3 to flex her skills as both a producer and a performer. Flirty, flippant lyrics are expertly paired with a quick, fiery beat and bouncing bass loaded with perfectly timed drops, melding to form an undeniably danceable bop.

UNIIQU3 adds about the "Jersey Club Movie" accompanying music video:

"I had a blast making this video. I've been more intentional about letting my fans not only hear and feel the music but see the vision I had when creating it. I got inspiration from tv shows like Sister, SIster and Family Matters, where I got the idea of having my love interest going from geek to GQ lol. I represent the ladies when it comes to Club Music so I wanted this video to showcase all different types of beauty and bossiness. I also really stepped back into dancing for this video as well and collaborated with Solundy ( Chloe Bailey, Cardi B ) because what is 'Jersey Club Movie' without a dance challenge!"

MORE INFO ON UNIIQU3:

Jersey Club is more than just a production style; it's a sonic movement hailed by industry titans such as BILLBOARD and VICE as the next meaningful evolution of dance music. Club queen UNIIQU3's versatility, charisma, and undeniable talent has cemented her as a ruler of this new musical regime. Born Cherise Gary, UNIIQU3 is a producer, DJ, rapper and singer who first found her footing in the Jersey Club scene as a sought after vocalist. Always leveling up, she has carved out a niche for herself as one of the most galvanizing fresh producer talents in the game.

UNIIQU3 is probably best known for "Off The Chain", a collaboration with TT the Artist which was sampled by Chloe Bailey and Murda Beatz for Chloe's debut solo single "Have Mercy." UNIIQU3 also has a vested interest in collaboration and community in her artistry; she supports rising talent while hosting her "Club Queen Radio" show on SXM, DJ'd the launch of non-profit organization's Girl's Who Code's "Code Fair", and created her signature event: PBNJ, a series of block parties which highlights East Coast club culture.

She has also taken her artistry global, with performances in Australia and South America. Wherever she goes, UNIIQU3 challenges and elevates the genre of dance music with her prolific creation and exploration, as seen in her many projects including Digital Diva Vol 1 & 2, Phase 3, Club Queens Vol 1 & 2 , Bitches is Outside Vol 1, and her most recent "Heartbeats” out now on LocalAction Records.

TOUR DATES:

* = with Tinashe

Jan 20 | Halifax, NS @ Future Winter at The Marquee Ballroom

Jan 31 | Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre*

Feb 2 | Tampa, FL @ Ritz Ybor*

Feb 3 | Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live*

Feb 6 | Washington DC @ 9:30 Club* (SOLD OUT)

Feb 7 | Washington DC @ 9:30 Club*

Feb 9 | New York, NY @ Terminal 5*

Feb 10 | Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl* (SOLD OUT)

Mon Feb 12 | Boston, MA @ Royale*

Feb 14 | Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall*

Feb 15 | Chicago, IL @ Radius*

Feb 16 | Morelos, Mexico @ BAHIDORÁ

Feb 23 | Oklahoma City, OK @ HE.SHE.THEY at Beer City Hall

Feb 24 | Buffalo, NY @ HE.SHE.THEY at Electric City

Apr 12 | Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick

Photographer Credit: Tedra Wilson