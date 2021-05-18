UKF Supports Goddard's Drum & Bass Anthem 'Nicotine'

Electronic producer Goddard is due to release his latest Drum and Bass single 'Nicotine' on April 30th through DNB All-Stars. Since entering the Drum and Bass scene almost a year ago, Goddard has amassed more than a million streams on Spotify and had his original music and remixes previously played across BBC Radio 1's Rene La Vice and Kiss FM. Being no stranger to the music industry Goddard was previously a part of the ambient electronic duo 'ag.' who saw support from the likes of Clash Magazine.

The emerging producer spent his time in lockdown to work on his music and approach ongoing projects in a unique manner, channelling creative flows and collaborating with a talented singer. The result is a commercially viable Drum and Bass track with easily digestible liquid melodies and a hint of nostalgic breakbeat. The fresh approach succeeds in adding a much needed experimentation to the genre and promises to draw attention to listeners from all music backgrounds.

Goddard's attention to detail gives 'Nicotine' a distinctive flavour and unique character, while the perfectly matched vocals provide an infectious hook. Built on a somewhat traditional Drum and Bass structure, the single relies on clever build-ups, strong instrumental sections and stripped-down verses. Goddard challenges the lack of creativity in the genre with a track that pays homage to established genre tropes while blending in fresh elements, hoping to inspire other producers to reinvigorate the scene with their own unique perspective.

Drawing inspiration from veteran producers and timeless club anthems like Wilkinson's 'Afterglow', Goddard aims to bridge the gap between underground Drum and Bass and mainstream dance music. A talent on the rise, the producer is currently wrapping up an exclusive New Zealand tour, and looking forward to the highly anticipated return to the festival season in the UK. With more tracks currently in the pipeline, follow Goddard's socials for future updates.