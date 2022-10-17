Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
UK Punks Grade 2 Release New Song 'Brassic'

The track is their second new song released this Autumn.

Oct. 17, 2022  

UK punks Grade 2 share a new single today titled, Brassic, their second new song released this Autumn, via Hellcat Records.

The track opens with vigorously strummed power chords joined by a ripping bassline riff that introduces a maelstrom of sound. Crashing drums give way to gritty vocals that express the frustrations of the working class as the band aligns themselves with the vast majority of humans who seem to be always chasing down their next dollar.

"Brassic. Skint. Broke. On the bones of your arse," Grade 2 explains. "The feeling too many of us feel day in day out. When you're put on house arrest by your own bank balance, you have nothing to do but watch the world move while you stand still."

United by a love of old-school punk, ska and oi, childhood friends Sid Ryan (vocals, bass), Jacob Hull (drums) and Jack Chatfield (guitar, vocals) formed the band at 14, honing their craft playing Clash and Jam covers before refining their own sound and songs. A European tour supporting Stomper 98 brought admiration and friendship from Rancid's Lars Frederiksen, leading to introductions and the eventual signing to Rancid cohort Tim Armstrong's legendary Hellcat Records in 2018.

Melding the near-mythical musical heritage of their native Isle of Wight with the humdrum reality of growing up in a tired seaside town, Grade 2 spit out blistering punk music laced with passion, angst, humour and despair.

Fueled by a desire to be heard yet constrained by an ethos unsuited to daytime radio, Grade 2 ply their craft on the road, joining the likes of Dropkick Murphy's, The Interrupters and Social Distortion to play their songs to fervent audiences around the world. Their stark authenticity, thunderous live performances and exceptional musicianship have garnered praise across the hardcore punk fanbase. Grade 2 are a band to be seen.

Watch them live on tour at the following UK gigs in 2023. Tickets are available on band's.

Tour Dates

March 7th, 2023 - The Lexington, London
March 10th, 2023 - Louisiana, Bristol
March 18th, 2023 - Classic Grand, Glasgow
March 19th, 2023 - Star & Garter, Manchester




