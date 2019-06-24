U.K. Breakout Celeste Debuts New Single COCO BLOOD

Fresh from sets at Primavera Sound and Field Day, and with her debut appearance at Glastonbury on the horizon, rising Brighton, U.K. soul artist Celeste debuts new single "Coco Blood" today. Listen here.

"Coco Blood is a coming of age song," Celeste reveals. "The main lyric 'are you warm enough' is about an inner conversation with yourself. It's asking yourself the question, 'are you strong enough, are you good enough, are you determined enough to achieve and acquire all the things that you wish for and desire." The song's name is also a reference to Celeste's British-Jamaican heritage; the blood that runs through her body.

The artwork for the single was shot by Akinola Davies aka Crackstevens-who will also direct the forthcoming official video-collaged and creative-directed by Celeste and designed by Bryan Rivera, the "pop culture powerhouse" (It's Nice That) whose work has covered records by Kali Uchis, Kanye West, Post Malone and more.

With 2019 barely at its halfway point, Celeste has already had a hugely successful few months with a BBC Radio 1 Maida Vale session and notable festival dates across Europe under her belt, not to mention supporting the iconic Neneh Cherry in her hometown of Brighton, being handpicked by heritage British fashion label Mulberry to perform at their summer party and her own sold out headline shows in London, New York and Los Angeles.

NME hailed Celeste's midnight set at Barcelona's Primavera Sound "spellbinding," noting that she "showcased a voice like crushed velvet, that caressed a succession of jazz-tinged instrumentals with seemingly effortless ease. Next year she'll be on a much, much bigger stage."

Celeste's breakout 2018 singles 'Both Sides of the Moon' and 'Lately' and January's devastating 'Father's Son' were joined together in stunning collection the Lately EP this March. The five track release, which also included 'Summer' featuring Jeshi and 'Ugly Thoughts,' cemented her status as one of the U.K.'s most captivating new acts, seeing support from industry heavyweights Annie Mac, Julie Adenuga, Clara Amfo, Elton John, i-D, Wonderland and many more.





