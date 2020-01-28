Tyrer Reveals New Video for 'Showgirl'

London-based singer-songwriter Tyrer has unveiled the affecting official video for her track 'Showgirl', out today.



The moving visual tells the tale of a burlesque dancer who, behind the glitz and glamour, is deeply unhappy with their current situation. The emotional, cinematic video proves an ideal match for Tyrer's honest, heart-on-sleeve songwriting. Exploring themes of perfection, vulnerability, escapism and empowerment, Tyrer also appears in the video as a guardian angel type figure for the struggling performer.



"I truly believe that the idea of being perfect and trying to fit that mould can have a negative effect on your mental health," Tyrer explains. "It's about the everyday struggle but finding a release in which you can be anyone you want to be, a character as such. That's why I thought the use of a dancer in the video would be a perfect way to portray this.

She continues: "I also wanted to touch upon what young women in creative industries have to deal with on a daily basis; sexual harassment. How it has an effect on someone and how it happens so often it becomes normal, I feel that Chris who directed the visual, portrayed and captured this beautifully."



'Showgirl' also features on This Is, Tyrer's freshly released debut EP that deftly delivers vulnerability through a unique blend of alternative pop fused with jazz and soul. Working with Oscar Scheller and KXNGS, the five-track project shines a spotlight on her piercing vocal range - singing ability that suggests Tyrer is an artist with some serious staying power.



This Is followed her two previous tracks, 'Times We Had' in 2018 and last year's 'Pieces'. She previously explained: "The music I love connects with me like film, I look up to those artists who open up in a real honest fashion and their lyrics take me with them."

The emotionally-charged official video for 'Showgirl' is a perfect visual accompaniment for the track's sombre vibe.





