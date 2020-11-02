Tyra Madison Releases 'Ain't That Lonely Tonight'

Written by Carly Pearce, Tommy Lee James and AJ Pruis.

Kentucky native Tyra Madison made a splash with her "Right Girl Wrong Time" single, and her new release, "Ain't That Lonely Tonight," is available today via PlayMPE. Written by Carly Pearce, Tommy Lee James and AJ Pruis, the uptempo not-interested-in-you song highlights Tyra's strong vocals and convincing delivery. Watch the "Ain't That Lonely Tonight" video below.

"I love the independence and confidence in the lyric of this song," said Tyra. "I am a big advocate of self-worth and feel that this song speaks to exactly that."

"Ain't That Lonely Tonight" was produced by industry vets Brad Hill and Dave Thomson (Brothers Osborne, Maren Morris, Brett Young).

Influenced by the likes of Carrie Underwood and Maren Morris, the powerhouse vocalist, insightful songwriter and commanding stage performer has taken her music to a new level on this latest release. Moving to Nashville where she graduated from the prestigious Belmont University, Tyra has immersed herself in songwriting and performing in the Nashville community, her home state of Kentucky and beyond. Belmont is known for turning out stars like Brad Paisley, Florida Georgia Line, Trisha Yearwood, Josh Turner and hit songwriter Ashley Gorley, and Tyra Madison will be no exception.

The future proves bright for this strong female force, whose amazing voice and infectious personality combined with her small town charm, is sure to leave a lasting impression on the format for years to come.

Watch the new video here:

