Tyler Ramsey & Carl Broemel Release CELESTUN – Deluxe Edition

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Tyler Ramsey and Carl Broemel have released Celestun – Deluxe Edition, an expanded version of their collaborative acoustic-driven debut album, out now on their own Duo Quest Records via Tone Tree Music.

'While out on the 'Celestun' tour this year, we had a blast collaborating with some of our friends who opened the shows. Moose Loon (Ryan Anderson from Bendigo Fletcher) and Maggie Halfman sang on a few songs with us each night,' says Broemel. 'This was always a highlight of our show so we wanted to add 'Evening Country' and 'Carried Away' to the Deluxe Edition of 'Celestun' to commemorate the touring we did and to celebrate our pals who joined and enhanced our songs with their unique voices.'

Hailed by UNCUT upon its original release earlier this year as 'an album of timeless, unforced beauty,' Celestun – Deluxe Edition includes three additional songs, including 'Windy and Warm,' which was released earlier this month. Recorded at Broemel's Nashville studio, 'Windy and Warm' is widely regarded as one of the most beloved pieces for fingerstyle guitar players, composed more than 60 years ago by John D. Loudermilk and popularized through classic renditions by Chet Atkins, Doc Watson, Tommy Emmanuel, and others.

'It's a song I have been playing for a long time — it seems to evolve somehow, as most intricate instrumentals do,' says Tyler Ramsey. 'But playing it with Carl took it to a whole new level.'

Celestun – Deluxe Edition features live recordings of two songs from Ramsey and Broemel's own catalogs, each captured on tour earlier this year with a support artist lending backing vocals. Broemel's 'Carried Away,' from his 2010 album, All Birds Say, was recorded on stage with Louisville, KY singer-songwriter Maggie Halfman at Asheville, NC's The Grey Eagle, while Ramsey's 'Evening Country' – first recorded as 'Evening Kitchen' for Band of Horses' GRAMMY Award-nominated Infinite Arms and then reworked on his own 2019 solo LP, For The Morning – was tracked during a performance at Evanston, IL's SPACE IL with Moose Loon (Ryan Anderson of Bendigo Fletcher).

Ramsey and Broemel marked the arrival of Celestun – Deluxe with a showcase performance at Nashville, TN's Americanafest. The Americanafest performance followed a series of sold-out summer tour dates, including headline shows, festival appearances, and a special debut at Nashville's historic Grand Ole Opry as part of the ongoing 'Opry 100' celebration.

Best known as the guitarist in My Morning Jacket, Carl Broemel has released a series of solo recordings over the past two decades, while Asheville, NC-based singer-songwriter-guitarist Tyler Ramsey has earned praise for his work as a songwriter and lead guitarist in Band of Horses, as well as an evolving solo body of work. Friends and occasional touring partners for well over a decade, Ramsey and Broemel capture their singular camaraderie in Celestun, a predominantly instrumental song cycle recorded almost entirely on acoustic guitars.

Highlights include such stark yet intricately arranged songs as 'Flying Things' (a tender lullaby written by Ramsey for his 11-year-old daughter featuring additional vocals by the GRAMMY Award-nominated duo, The Secret Sisters), an incandescent version of Neil Young's 'Sail Away,' and Broemel's 'Nevermind,' the latter of which sees him expressing his frustration with 21st-century overload while extolling the virtues of putting the world on pause in order to better find peace and power within himself.

Following the album's release, the duo embarked on a six-week U.S. tour featuring sold-out headline dates, along with appearances at iconic festivals including Portland Folk Festival, 30A Songwriters Festival, Folk Alliance, AVL Sounds Fest, AthFest and FloydFest. The duo also recorded sessions at KEXP, eTown, SiriusXM's The Jam, Acoustic Café, and Nashville's Carter Vintage Guitars, among others.

'We don't step on each other's toes,' says Carl Broemel, 'we kind of fit together like puzzle pieces. Maybe that sounds grandiose, but that's how it feels to me when we're playing. We don't even have to talk about it.'

'We just mesh together in a way that I can't even really explain,' says Tyler Ramsey. 'I feel like there's some magical connection between our two things, it just makes me smile and satisfies some itch as far as things that I would like to hear on the music that I write. I think he feels the same way about what I do. When I put a part to one of his songs, we both have this feeling like that's what exactly was missing.'

About the Album

Tyler Ramsey & Carl Broemel - Celestun - Deluxe Edition (Duo Quest Records/Tone Tree Music)

Release Date: September 30, 2026

Photo Credit: Ross Bustin /



Photo Credit: Ross Bustin /

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