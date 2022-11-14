Tyler Hubbard Scores No.1 With Debut Solo Single '5 Foot 9'

EMI Records Nashville recording artist Tyler Hubbard's debut solo single, "5 Foot 9," has reached No.1 at radio. This makes Hubbard the first male country artist formerly in a country duo to hit No.1 as a solo artist. The song, which also has 224M LTD global streams, is the first single off Hubbard's debut solo album, Tyler Hubbard, which will be released on January 27, 2023.

Written by Hubbard, Jaren Johnston and Chase McGill, and produced by Hubbard and Jordan Schmidt, "5 Foot 9" has also been certified Gold by the RIAA. Hubbard's debut solo single went No. 1 at radio and was certified Gold by the RIAA within six months of its release, and Hubbard is the first debut country artist to go No.1 this year.

"Reaching No.1 with my first single as a solo artist is an incredible feeling," says Hubbard. "I'm overwhelmed with gratitude when I think of everyone who has supported and stood behind me. I'm thankful to the fans, country radio, my team, and everyone at EMI Records and UMG Nashville for believing in me and working so hard to make this dream become a reality."

Hubbard celebrated the Gold certification this past Friday night backstage at the Grand Ole Opry, where he received a plaque before making his debut Grand Ole Opry performance as a solo artist. Hubbard not only performed the hit single, "5 Foot 9," but also "Way Home," and the rollicking "Dancin' In The Country," which will be Hubbard's next radio single.

Adds Hubbard, "Stepping into the circle to perform on stage at the Grand Ole Opry is such an incredible honor. Being at the Opry with family and friends and getting to celebrate "5 Foot 9" being certified gold is a moment I'll never forget."

Now with 20 No. 1 singles on country radio, countless awards, and sold-out tours, Tyler Hubbard has already had a remarkable career as a songwriter and as one half of multi-platinum duo Florida Georgia Line. Now Hubbard is embarking on a solo career with his debut solo album Tyler Hubbard, releasing January 27, 2023.

Hubbard's debut solo single, "5 Foot 9," quickly moved inside the Top 50 on the streaming chart in its first four weeks, currently sits inside the Top 20 on the Country Streaming Chart, and reached No.1 at Country radio. In anticipation of his debut solo album, this summer Hubbard released a six-song project, Dancin' In The Country, which debuted with over 10,000 SPS units (sales plus streaming) making it the second best-selling country EP debut of the year.

It also debuted at No. 1 on the Heatseekers Albums chart, No. 6 on the Current Country Albums sales chart, and No. 107 on the Billboard Top 200 chart. Since releasing his debut single, Hubbard has released eight unofficial music videos.