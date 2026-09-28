Tyler Hubbard Earns Third RIAA Diamond Songwriting Certification
The certification comes as Hubbard's co-write for John Morgan's 'Kid Myself' climbs into the Top 5 on radio charts.
Tyler Hubbard has earned his third career RIAA Diamond certification as a songwriter with Jason Aldean's 'You Make It Easy,' further establishing him as one of the most successful hitmakers in music today. The track joins Florida Georgia Line's 'Cruise' and Bebe Rexha's 'Meant To Be' featuring Florida Georgia Line as Hubbard co-writes to surpass 10 million certified units. Few songwriters in any genre can claim three Diamond certifications, placing Hubbard among the most successful writers of his generation.
Hubbard's hot streak continues with John Morgan's 'Kid Myself,' which he co-wrote with Morgan and Jordan Schmidt. The track is currently climbing the Top 5 on both the Billboard and Country Aircheck charts. His most recent writing credits also include George Birge's 'Ride Ride Ride' featuring Luke Bryan.
As a solo artist, he has amassed 2B streams and just released a new single '902180,' which follows four consecutive No. 1 songs including the 2X Platinum certified '5 Foot 9' and 'Dancin' In The Country,' as well as 'Back Then Right Now' and 'Park.' He is the only country artist to achieve four consecutive chart-toppers across two separate careers.
Hubbard returns with new music this year and fans can catch him on the road this summer touring with Dan + Shay. For more information, visit tylerhubbardofficial.com and follow along on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and .
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