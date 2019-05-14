Tycho Releases New Single, Announces New Album

GRAMMY® Award-nominated recording group Tycho has announced the release of their much anticipated new album. The San Francisco-based collective's fifth full-length release, WEATHER arrives July 12 via Mom + Pop Music/Ninja Tune.

The follow-up to 2016's chart-topping, GRAMMY® Award-nominated EPOCH, WEATHER is preceded by today's arrival of the new single, "Pink & Blue," featuring vocals by singer-songwriter Saint Sinner and available now at all DSPs and streaming services following its exclusive "World First" premiere on Apple Music's Beats 1. "Pink & Blue" is joined by a new companion video streaming now via the official Tycho YouTube channel. This is the first music video that Scott Hansen, Tycho's primary composer, songwriter and producer, has been intimately involved with producing and is being credited as the Creative Director. The video was directed by Chloe Corner and stars Hannah Cottrell aka Saint Sinner.

"When setting out to record WEATHER I wanted to finally fulfill what had been a vision of mine since the beginning: to incorporate the most organic instrument of all, the human voice," says Hansen. "While developing the initial concepts, I met Hannah Cottrell, aka Saint Sinner, and the vocal component of the album immediately came into focus. Our initial sessions were incredibly productive and I strongly identified with the imagery in her lyrics. Her vision folded effortlessly into mine and her voice integrated seamlessly into the sonic landscape opening new spaces for me as a songwriter and producer. It has been inspiring working with Hannah's voice and hearing Tycho evolve into something that I had always hoped it someday would. My philosophy in life is that when you see a path clearly laid out you must follow it to see where it leads. As an artist you have to continuously challenge yourself and evolve to make genuine artistic statements. Looking back it's clear that every step of the past 18 years has lead to this moment and I couldn't be happier with the result."

Saint Sinner adds: "The lines, Oh, pink and blue, you know I look good on you, originally stemmed from when I was romantically involved with a man and a woman simultaneously, for the first time in my life." She continues, "It was a defining moment for me. I went from being a young religious kid who thought she would marry a man to a young woman who realized her love for women. I now found myself, somewhere in the middle, leaning more closely to women. 'Pink & Blue' is a love song to no one, to everyone, and to myself. It's a sweet reminder to all lovers to hold onto their love with open arms; to be fearless about any type of love and to be fearless about losing their love. Love is never lost."

"With each Tycho album, my goal has been to evolve and broaden the sound," says Hansen. "Once I was beyond SCIENCE OF PATTERNS (2002) and PAST IS PROLOGUE (2006), two primarily electronic solo efforts, I began incorporating more organic sounds and instrumentation. DIVE (2011) saw the addition of guitar and bass guitar while AWAKE (2014) took it a step further with guitars pushed to the forefront and the use of live drum performances for the first time. EPOCH (2016) honed that sound further balancing the electronic and organic components that defined Tycho."

WEATHER was heralded earlier last month by the first single, "Easy," available now for streaming and download. "'Easy' is a perfectly titled track," wrote Consequence of Sound, "as there's a serenity to the song's drive. Even with a quick and snappy groove skittering beneath the layers of airy synths, there's a peaceful essence to the whole thing."

In support of WEATHER, Tycho will embark on an extensive world tour spanning 2019 and 2020, including stops at the Sydney Opera House, Japan's Fuji Rock Festival, both the Los Angeles and Berkeley Greek Theatres and Summerstage in New York City. Longtime collaborators Zac Brown (bass/guitar) and Rory O'Connor (drums) along with touring member Billy Kim (keyboards/guitar/bass) will join Hansen on the "Weather World Tour." Saint Sinner will also join the live band on all dates as the first touring vocalist with Tycho. WEATHER intends to reveal a more human side to the live show with the new energy of a vocalist.

Poolside will open every headlining show except for Los Angeles where Chrome Sparks will support. Tickets for all announced headline dates go on sale Friday, May 17 at 10 am (local). For updates and ticket availability, please visit http://www.tychomusic.com/#tour.

TYCHO

"WEATHER WORLD TOUR"

2019

JULY

21 - Byron Bay, Australia - Splendour In The Grass *

23 - Melbourne, Australia - Forum Melbourne

24 - Sydney, Australia - Sydney Opera House

26 - Niigata Prefecture, Japan - Fuji Rock Festival '19 *

SEPTEMBER

5 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre **

6 - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre #

7 - Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall #

8 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre #

11 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom #

13 - Minneapolis, MN - Palace Theatre #

15 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom #

16 - Toronto, ON - Sony Centre for the Performing Arts #

18 - Boston, MA - Wang Theatre - Boch Center #

19 - New York, NY - Summerstage #

20 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall #

21 - Slippery Rock, PA - Resonance Music & Arts Festival *

23 - Detroit, MI - The Masonic #

24 - Columbus, OH - Express Live #

26 - St Louis, MO - The Pageant #

27 - Kansas City, MO - CrossroadsKC #

2020

FEBRUARY

9 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller #

10 - Stockholm, Sweden - Vasteatern #

11 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega Main Hall #

13 - Hamburg, Germany - Uebel & Gefahrlich #

14 - Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall #

15 - Paris, France - Elyse Montmartre #

17 - Brussels, Belgium - AB Ballroom @ Ancienne Belgique #

18 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso #

19 - Berlin, Germany - Huxley's #

21 - Warsaw, Poland - Praga Centrum #

23 - Prague, Czech Republic - Roxy #

24 - Budapest, Hungary - Akvarium #

25 - Vienna, Austria - WUK #

27 - Milan, Italy - Fabrique #

28 - Bologna, Italy - Estragon #

MARCH

1 - Barcelona, Spain - Sala Apolo #

5 - London, UK - Printworks #

* Festival Performance

** Chrome Sparks

# Poolside

