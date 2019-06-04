Ty Senoj Release 'Danana' Music Video

Ty Senoj releases the official music video for his new single, "Danana." Directed by Justin Abernethy and executive produced by Breathe Ent, the visual is Ty's first release of 2019. Speaking on the video, Ty shared, "although we live in a world controlled by technology and social media, traditional relationships have withstood the test of time. Through this video I was trying to re-enact what a traditional relationship looks like to me." Watch the video here: https://youtu.be/vNjoCJvsKug

Ty Senoj is an artist from Toronto whose music and aesthetic is aimed squarely at the "posers, weirdos, glint baes and flash boys." As a self-proclaimed 'Metrosexual' Ty has aligned a flamboyance and edgy nature within his music. Tracks like "Metroflexual" and "Biggie Gwap" have built significant traction locally, demonstrating Ty's knack for pairing distorted 808s with melodic tongue-in-cheek bars. Growing up he often caught flak for his unconventional outfit choices but his fashion set him as a leader in downtown Toronto. With his forthcoming project Ty Senoj has been working closely with Toronto producer DZL (Future, Meek Mill, Miguel) to elevate his sound and break out of the city.





