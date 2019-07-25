Ty Herndon Releases New Cover Of WALKING IN MEMPHIS

Grammy-nominated country singer/songwriter Ty Herndon has released a new track, "Walking In Memphis." The third single from his upcoming album, Got It Covered, the song was originally written and performed by Marc Cohn. "I have been a huge fan of Marc Cohn and his writing for a long time," writes Herndon. "When choosing this particular song it was easy... I just love singing it! We simply put our own twist on it and rocked it out. This is a show favorite every time we play live. People love singing along. It is one of my favorite songs to sing live during the show. It really showcases my gospel roots." The track is currently available to stream via The Boot.

Herndon previously released a dance mix version of the track, which can be streamed HERE. Got It Covered will be released on August 23rd through BFD/The Orchard. The 10-track album, is a compilation album featuring reimagined hits and covers of some of Herndon's favorite songs. Herndon recently released the singles "Living In a Moment" and "What Mattered Most."

In honor of PRIDE month, Herndon released a landmark re-recording of his 1995 single "What Mattered Most" with the pronouns reversed from the original to reflect Ty's true self that fans have come to know since he came out in 2014. Watch the video HERE. The reimagined track and video was widely embraced and featured on Huffpost, People Magazine, NPR's "All Things Considered", Variety, and The Hillamong others. With a career spanning two decades, 20 Billboard charted singles and over five million albums sold, Herndon shows no signs of slowing down.

In November of 2014, Ty Herndon was the first major male country artist to publicly come out as gay. Shortly after, he made history when he hosted the first-of-its-kind country music event, titled The Concert for Love and Acceptance. The event, designed to bring attention and support to at-risk youth and acceptance, received national attention from Boston Globe, Rolling Stone, Entertainment Tonight, and more. Herndon received an outpouring of support that only strengthened his relationship with fans. Since the launch of the event, Herndon has partnered with GLAAD to produce the event each year.

Using his celebrity influence for the better good, GLAAD announced that a grant, named after Herndon, was being offered to support young people for their commitment to enhancing LGBTQ inclusion and representation in music. The recipient of the Ty Herndon Rising Stars Grant receives $2,500 to further fund their work and initiatives. A philanthropist at heart, Herndon has also donated his time to organizations such as the Trevor Project, Make A Wish, St. Jude, GLAAD, HRC and Feed the Children.

One of his most recent acts of giving was lending his vocals on the tribute track, "Hands." The single, released through Interscope Records in conjunction with GLAAD, is a musical tribute to the victims of the recent shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida. Herndon was among a star-studded list of artists, including Mary J. Blige, Jason Derulo, Selena Gomez, Imagine Dragons, Jennifer Lopez, Kacey Musgraves, P!nk, RuPaul, Britney Spears, Gwen Stefani, Meghan Trainor and more, voicing support for the LGBT community in the original song. Proceeds from the track benefit Equality Florida Pulse Victims Fund, the LGBT Community Center of Central Florida, and GLAAD.

Additional tour dates will be announced in the weeks ahead. More info on live performances is available at TyHerndon.com.

7/25 thru 7/27 - Butler, AL - Boots for Glory Rodeo

8/30 - Worcester, MA - Beer Garden Pavilion

8/31 - New York, NY - Joe's Pub

9/01 - Washington, DC - DC Out





