Two Friends Collaborate with HRVY on New Single 'All for Me'

Acclaimed producer/DJ duo Two Friends join pop artist HRVY to release their new collaborative single, “All For Me.”

On “All For Me,” Two Friends and HRVY deliver an infectious blend of upbeat melodies and poignant lyrics that dive into the longing to reconnect with an old flame. The track masterfully balances a lively sound with a nostalgic undertone, inviting listeners to reflect on cherished memories. With vibrant beats and heartfelt vocals, the song captures the complex emotions of longing and joy, MAKING IT a relatable anthem for anyone who has ever wished to revisit a special connection. The bright, lively music video, depicting the three artists, serves as the perfect visual accompaniment to the track.

On the song, Two Friends share, “Sometimes you just miss someone so badly and it feels like if you could just remind them how good things used to be, they’d want to dive right back in. “All For Me” is about still chasing that person and that feeling and holding out hope that there’s still a future together. The two of us and HRVY are so excited to share it and can’t wait to play it on the road for everyone!”

“This song has been in the making for a while, so I’m excited to be able to get this out before the year ends. The guys and I had a great time shooting the video for this out in L.A. I'm looking forward to jumping on a few future shows with the boys and performing the single," adds HRVY.

Last month, Two Friends announced the first phase of their 2025 North American headline tour, Heatwave: The Tour, followed by a second phase that includes a performance at the legendary Red Rocks in Morrison, CO. The upcoming tour will see the duo playing their original music, including “All For Me” and more favorite moments from the Big Bootie Mix series. Two Friends will also return to their hometown of Los Angeles for a show at the iconic Shrine Expo Hall. In addition to the announced headline tour dates, Two Friends will continue their residencies at Wynn’s XS Nightclub and Encore Beach club in Las Vegas, HQ2 Nightclub + Beachclub in Atlantic City, Big Night Live in Boston, and LIV Nightclub in Miami. Stay tuned for more dates soon.

TWO FRIENDS HEADLINE SHOWS:

Saturday, November 16: Miami, FL - LIV Nightclub

Tuesday, January 21: St. Louis, MO - The Factory

Wednesday, January 22: Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Thursday, January 23: Madison, WI - The Sylvee

Friday, January 24: Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

Tuesday, January 28: Newport, KY - MegaCorp Pavilion

Wednesday, January 29: Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

Thursday, January 30: Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

Friday, January 31: Toronto, ON - HISTORY

Saturday, February 1: Toronto, ON - HISTORY

Tuesday, February 4: Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

Wednesday, February 5: Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Friday, February 7: Washington, D.C. - Echostage

Saturday, February 8: Washington, D.C. - Echostage

Tuesday, February 11: Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!

Thursday, February 13: Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

Friday, February 14: Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

Saturday, February 15: Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

Sunday, February 16: Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

Wednesday, February 19: Birmingham, AL - Iron City

Friday, February 21: Dallas, TX - SILO

Saturday, Feb 22: Austin, TX - Stubb’s Waller Creek Amp

Wednesday, Feb 26: San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park

Friday, February 28: San Francisco, CA - The Midway

Saturday, March 1: Los Angeles, CA - The Shrine Expo Hall

Wednesday, April 30: Morrison, CO - Red Rocks

About Two Friends:

Two Friends is the musical creation of longtime companions Matt Halper and Eli Sones. The dance-pop duo’s fitting name reflects their lifelong bond as both musical collaborators and best friends. Two Friends are pioneering an artistic identity that is simultaneously relatable as it drives fans to the dance floor. The pair have released high-voltage original productions like “The Way It Is” with Cheat Codes, “If Only I (ft. Bebe Rexha)” with Loud Luxury, “More than Yesterday (ft. Russell Dickerson),” “No Saving Us (ft. SAYGRACE),” and “Graduated (ft. Bryce Vine).” With fans at the epicenter of their success, they take pride in engaging with them both at shows and across their social media platforms. The tandem exploded into the global dance music landscape with their viral remixes of The Killers’ “Mr. Brightside,” Blink 182’s “I Miss You,” and their award-winning Big Bootie Mix series. Amassing millions of streams across YouTube and SoundCloud per installment, the Big Bootie Mix series has become the soundtrack to many a good-night-out across 10 years of regular releases.

In 2022, the band created their very own festival, Big Bootie Land, for the premiere of a new Big Bootie Mixes in a different city every year. In February, Two Friends brought Big Bootie Land to the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, debuting their Big Bootie Mix, Vol. 24. Always innovating on efforts past, the premieres have even incorporated original characters and storylines as imagined by Matt and Eli. Testaments to their intricately-produced live sets, Two Friends performed at iconic venues like Forest Hills Stadium in New York, just to name a few on their 2023 headline tour, ‘Planet Two Friends,’ which kicked off with their Coachella debut. The pair also boast coveted residencies at Wynn’s XS Nightclub and Encore Beach club in Las Vegas, HQ2 Nightclub + Beachclub in Atlantic City, Big Night Live in Boston, and LIV Nightclub in Miami, which is heralded as one of the top nightclubs in the world. 2024 has been another major performance year, with a headline show at Madison Square Garden. As they continue building a legacy crossover brand, Matt and Eli will always just be Two Friends.

Photo Credit: Greg Fry

