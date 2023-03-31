Twenty One Pilots Announce MTV Unplugged Release

Available for pre-order/pre-save today, Twenty One Pilots' MTV Unplugged performance will be released on vinyl in an exclusive blue colorway and as a deluxe CD accompanied by a 24-page photography booklet. In addition, the band has launched a new MTV Unplugged merchandise collection that pays tribute to the iconic performance and is available on their official store.

Twenty One Pilots recently celebrated a decade of their seminal multiplatinum Fueled By Ramen debut album with the announcement of the Vessel 10 Year Anniversary Limited Edition Boxset which sold-out instantly.

Capping off 2022, Twenty One Pilots received multiple new RIAA certifications including Gold certification of their latest album Scaled And Icy, Gold certification of their single "Shy Away," Platinum certification of their single "Jumpsuit," and a Diamond certification for their generational anthem "Heathens." This notably marked the group's second Diamond award elevating them to rarified air as one of only 18 artists ever to earn multiple Diamond singles certifications.

Twenty One Pilots traversed North America on "THE ICY TOUR 2022," headlining arenas coast to coast. This past summer Twenty One Pilots headlined festivals around the globe and shared a special live version "Heathens," inspired by the opportunity to reimagine the song within the fitting world of Netflix's original hit series Stranger Things.

Filmed on the last stop of their European festival run at Romania's Electric Castle festival, "Stranger Things // Heathens" (Live from Romania) is joined by an official performance video capturing the surprise live moment from the festival ground's historic Bánffy Castle.

The duo's 2021 epic Scaled And Icy debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top "Rock Albums" and "Alternative Albums" charts while landing at No. 3 on the "Billboard 200," marking the biggest opening week for a rock album in 2021.

The record is highlighted by the #1 Alternative Radio hits "The Outside," "Saturday," and "Shy Away," the latter of which ascended to #1 at the format in just three weeks, placing the duo in an elite group of acts with multiple songs to rise to #1 at the format in three weeks or less including: U2, R.E.M., The Cure, Linkin Park, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Foo Fighters.

ABOUT TWENTY ONE PILOTS:

GRAMMY® Award-winning Twenty One Pilots quietly emerged as one of the most successful bands of the 21st century and redefined the sound of a generation. After billions of streams and dozens of multi-Platinum certifications around the world, the history-making Columbus, OH duo-Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun-ascended to a creative and critical high watermark on their new full-length album, Scaled And Icy.

The album debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top "Rock Albums" and "Alternative Albums" charts, while landing at No. 3 on the "Billboard 200," marking the biggest opening week for a rock album in 2021. Among a collection of anthems, Scaled And Icy spawned "Shy Away," which spent eight consecutive weeks at #1 at Alternative Radio, as well as "Saturday" and "The Outside," both of which also climbed to #1 at Alternative Radio.

The RIAA Gold certified Scaled And Icy follows Twenty One Pilots' 2018 Platinum certified album TRENCH, which features the Platinum singles: "Chlorine," "My Blood," and the GRAMMY® Award-nominated Platinum song "Jumpsuit."

The album graced spots on "Best of" year-end lists by Billboard, KERRANG!, Alternative Press, and Rock Sound-who placed it at #1. Formed in 2009, the guys grinded towards this moment following the mainstream breakout of 2015's BLURRYFACE. Certified 4x Platinum in the U.S., it was declared the first album ever to have every one of its songs certified Gold or Platinum by the RIAA, and garnered a GRAMMY® Award for the Diamond certified "Stressed Out."

In 2019 Twenty One Pilots announced that their 2013 LP Vessel achieved the same Gold & Platinum milestone with every individual track from the album receiving Gold, Platinum or Multi-Platinum certification from the RIAA, making the duo the first artist / group with two albums to reach this landmark achievement. With their second Diamond certification in 2022 for "Heathens," they also stand out as one of only 18 artists to earn multiple Diamond singles certifications.