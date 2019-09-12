Twelve6 Entertainment, Downtown Music Publishing Announce Partnership

Twelve6 Entertainment today announced a multi-faceted partnership with Downtown Music Publishing in a publishing administration deal and the creation of a new joint venture. As a result of this agreement, Downtown will provide its bespoke creative and administration services globally to Nashville-based Twelve6's growing roster of prominent songwriters and artists, including Old Dominion's Trevor Rosen and Jerry Flowers. Additionally, a new joint venture between the two companies will focus on identifying and signing talent. Monument Records recording artist and songwriter Alex Hall is the first signing under this new partnership.



Hailing from Gainesville, Georgia, Hall just released his debut track, "Half Past You," and is currently in the studio recording his full debut project, produced by multi-Grammy award winner Shane McAnally, Pete Good, and AJ Babcock.



Hall blends a diverse array of musical influences including his hero, Elvis, Keith Urban and Eric Church, along with bona fide rockers like Bruce Springsteen, and John Mayer. After picking up an acoustic guitar at the age of 14, he quickly set to work learning every Elvis Presley song on the King's ELV1S: 30#1 Hits album - his raw talent earning him his first singing gig at a local restaurant. While singing weeknights at the restaurant and performing local shows, Alex captured the attention of a Nashville booking agent, which resulted in about 125 shows a year throughout high school and a valuable introduction into the country music community.



Hall joins recent Twelve6 signees Old Dominion's Trevor Rosen and Jerry Flowers on their publishing roster, marking another step in building a community of writers who aren't simply following trends but are working together to complement each other's talents. With a focus on publishing as well as artist development, Twelve6 Entertainment gives songwriters the tools to realize and refine their creative vision whether they're already performing on the world stage or just starting their journey.



The team at Twelve6 Entertainment brings a wealth of collective entertainment experience from the worlds of television, music marketing, publishing and artist development/management and has the capacity to make dynamic, nontraditional decisions quickly to ensure creative and commercial success.



Look for more writers to join Alex Hall, Jerry Flowers, and Trevor Rosen at Twelve6 Entertainment in the coming weeks.





Related Articles View More Music Stories