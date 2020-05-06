Tune Into THE STATE OF MUSIC This Saturday

Just in time for Mother's Day, Episode Two of The State of Music - the weekly live-streamed series created by Mushroom Group, in partnership with the Victorian Government's Victoria Together initiative - will celebrate Australia's amazing female talent.



Each week on The State of Music you'll catch exclusive artist interviews and stunning pre-recorded performances, curated and professionally filmed by the Mushroom team, with the show then live-streamed direct to your couch. Catch Episode Two this Saturday 9 May at 6.30pm AEST, on the Victoria Together website, YouTube and Facebook.



In celebration of Mother's Day, we've gathered a stellar all-female line-up this week that's not to be missed. Episode Two features performances - including a couple of amazing cover versions - by (in alphabetical order): KATE MILLER-HEIDKE, MAHALIA BARNES and daughter Ruby, MISSY HIGGINS, MIA WRAY, MONTAIGNE and VERA BLUE. The program will be hosted by TV legend CARRIE BICKMORE and radio star JANE GAZZO.



Fans can tune into this Saturday night's episode to catch a very special collaboration, as some of our biggest names and hottest new talent perform a captivating Mother's Day edition of a hit track by multi ARIA-winner JENNY MORRIS.



Also in this episode, we introduce you to rising singer MIA WRAY, while indie popsters and commercial radio darlings SHEPPARD catch up with The State of Music to talk about their new video, making music, and their mum.



Last but definitely not least, Carrie Bickmore has convened absolute legends DEBORAH CONWAY, KATE CEBERANO and MAHALIA BARNES for a discussion on motherhood and the music biz.



So get comfy on your couch, and tune in this Saturday 9 May at 6.30pm AEST to catch Episode Two of The State of Music live-streaming on the Victoria Together Facebook, YouTube and website, together.vic.gov.au!





