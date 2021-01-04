Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tune In to See Buzzy Lee On Twitch With Special Guests

Buzzy Lee aka Sasha Spielberg will be releasing her debut album, Spoiled Love, produced by Nicolas Jaar on January 29th.

Jan. 4, 2021  

Today she announced that her much loved "Gearhead" character is launching a series of shows on Twitch - each one featuring very special guests.

For her first episode she'll be joined by Rostam and Chrome Sparks !

More guests and more episodes to follow: Jan12, 19 and 26! First Episode: Tuesday, Jan 5th at 5 pm PST.

Tune in at twitch.tv/futureclassic.



