Tube & Berger, Simon Field and Nick Schwenderling Join Forces for 'Wasting Away'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Teaming up for collaboration of mighty proportions, German industry disruptors Tube & Berger join forces with Norway-based musical innovator Simon Field and German rocketing talent Nick Schwenderling for their hard-hitting creation Wasting Away on Kittball Records.

Fusing the producers’ individual styles and sounds in seamless fashion, Wasting Away is a hybrid creation that calls upon an expert selection of elements from across the dance music spectrum. Opening with the track’s leading vocals, the artists introduce a pounding bassline to set the tone. Building an earth-shaking arrangement, this powerful creation begs to be blasted from the globe’s largest stages with its floor-filling and captivating presence.



Globally renowned for infusing their rock & roll attitude into the world of tech house, Tube & Berger’s influence can be felt throughout the depths of the dance music scene. Emerging from the punk rock circuit, the friends discovered dance music through Daft Punk and The Chemical Brothers, and began making their own electro-influenced tracks. Amassing over 100 million Spotify streams, and rocking the world’s most iconic stages, such as Pacha and Ushuaïa Ibiza, Printworks UK, Green Valley Brazil, Parookaville Germany and Tomorrowland Belgium, Tube & Berger never fail to incorporate their emphatic sound and energy into every release and performance. Founding their own imprints, the duo also run Kittball Records and ZEHN Records, releasing carefully selected records from producers from both revered artists and up-and-coming acts. Collaborating with a long list of influential musicians, Tube & Berger have released tracks with the likes of NERVO and Like Mike, and Vintage Culture and Kyle Pearce with their global hit, Come Come. As a Top 20 Beatport all-time bestseller, the duo has undoubtedly helped to shape the house genre, crafting several scene-defining records, including Imprint of Pleasure, which was named Beatport’s 9th best-selling track of all time and received an official remix by Adam Beyer.



Establishing himself as a household name in the scene, Simon Field is known for his electrifying house music that blends various genres. Making a significant impact in the music industry, he has chartered releases on Armada, Subliminal, Universal Music, Sony Music Ultra, disco:wax, and Perfect Havoc and garnered over 140 million streams on Spotify to date. He has been supported by top artists like Don Diablo, Oliver Heldens, Armin van Buuren, Martin Garrix, CID, Gorgon City, Lucas & Steve, Mark Knight, Mike Williams, Fedde Le Grand, Firebeatz, Franky Wah, James Hurr, Sam Feldt, Benny Benassi, Bingo Players, Black Legend, Leftwing: Kody, MOGUAI and R3WIRE. His compositions have been featured in films such as "Passengers" and Netflix series like "ELITE." A critically acclaimed artist, he has provided official remixes for the likes of Kelis, Nina Simone, Simon Field and many more.



Nick Schwenderling is undoubtedly one of the most impressive young talents to emerge on the dance music scene over the past few years. Despite his hearing impairment, Nick has been producing his own music since 2019, with the help of a special bone conduction system called BAHA (Bone Anchored Hearing Aid). An unstoppable force, Nick caught the attention of industry heavyweights, and has released on the likes of ZEHN, Ultra, Yellow Kitchen to name a few. Sharing the decks and stages with some of the scene’s most sought-after producers, he has captivated audiences with innate talent and his authentic approach. Amassing a loyal and ever-growing fanbase, Nick continues to impress with his bold and daring output.

Comments