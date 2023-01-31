Trivium + Beartooth Announce Co-Headline Spring 2023

Today, Beartooth and Trivium announced their 2023 co-headline tour.

The 29-city tour kicks off Monday, May 1 in Stroudsburg, PA at Sherman Theater with stops in Nashville, TN, Las Vegas, NV, Grand Rapid, MI, and more before wrapping up on Thursday, June 15 in Seattle, WA at Paramount Theater. Malevolence and Archetypes Collide will join the bands on all dates across the upcoming tour. Full routing can be found below, along with upcoming Beartooth festival dates.

Trivium are stoked about this bill, saying, "TRIVTOOTH! We are elated to announce our co-headlining monster of a tour with the incredible Beartooth. We have been fans of what they do, and pals with them for ages - so it's great we're finally doing something so massive together. Trivium and Beartooth are both bands supported by each of our wonderful fan-bases - so we know these shows are going to go off. Add in Malevolence, one of our favorite bands on the planet, and Archetypes Collide, one of Beartooth's favorites, and we have a hell of a bill."

"I'm so excited to go out on this amazing tour with metal legends Trivium," says Beartooth frontman Caleb Shomo. "When the stars aligned and it was possible, it truly was a no-brainer. This tour is gonna be unique, fun, and face-melting from start to finish. Strap in, bring your metal horns, and be prepared to get your face ripped off."

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, February 3 at 10am local time here.

Both bands are doing a joint VIP offering where fans can buy ticketless VIP upgrades to meet both bands. Go here and here.

TRIVIUM + BEARTOOTH ON TOUR:

WITH MALEVOLENCE + ARCHETYPES COLLIDE:

4/21 - Tampa, FL - 98RockFest*

4/22 - Orlando, FL - Earth Day Birthday*

4/23 - St. Augustine, FL - Planet Band Camp*

4/28 - Newark, NJ - Rock The Rock Fest*

4.29 - Worcester, MA - The Big Gig*

5/1 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater

5/3 - Green Bay, WI - EPIC Event Center

5/4 - Milwaukee, WI - Hog Fest*

5/6 - St. Paul, MN - Twin City Takeover*

5/8 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe

5/9 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Riverworks

5/10 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

5/12 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

5/13 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

5/14 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

5/16 - Richmond, VA - The National

5/17 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

5/18 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to Rockville (Trivium Only)

5/20 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

5/21 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

5/23 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

5/24 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

5/25 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple Festival (Beartooth Only)

5/26 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

5/27 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple Festival (Trivium Only)

5/28 - Corbin, KY - Corbin Arena

5/30 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral

5/31 - Clive, IA - Horizon Event Center

6/2 - East Moline, IL - The Rust Belt

6/3 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

6/4 - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theater

6/6 - Austin, TX - Emo's

6/7 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum

6/9 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee

6/10 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

6/11 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium

6/12 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield

6/14 - Spokane, WA - The Podium

6/15 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theater

* Festival Dates with Beartooth Only

ABOUT BEARTOOTH:

Beartooth, the band Forbes declared is "inching towards a tipping point of becoming the latest arena headliner," dropped their latest anthem "RIPTIDE" in 2022 and it saw frontman Caleb Shomo put the pain of the past in the rearview mirror as he takes the steering wheel from fate to command his own destiny.

The track memorializes the struggle with mental health and self-acceptance, which has defined so much of Beartooth since its inception. Shomo started this band in his basement, playing all the instruments to challenge and purge inner darkness, purely for himself at first. As the band he assembled to play the songs traveled, they discovered how many people recognized the same demons.

As KERRANG! observed, "Caleb Shomo is one of his generation's most remarkable songwriters." It's a testament to the purity of intention manifested by the multi-instrumentalist from the start. Songs like "The Past is Dead," "Fed Up," and "In Between" have pushed BEARTOOTH past a billion streams.

The band's fourth album, Below, topped the Rock, Hard Music, and Alternative charts in 2021 and found its way into Best Rock/Metal Albums of the Year lists assembled by the likes of Revolver, Rock Sound, Loudwire, Knotfest, and a slew of like-minded media outlets. The band also graced its first Revolver cover in Summer 2021.

Beartooth's marriage of colossally catchy choruses and post-hardcore-soaked-in-sweaty-metal is without rival. Its effect is evident by their deeply engaged audience; tours with Slipknot, Bring Me The Horizon, and A Day To Remember; and an RIAA-certified gold plaque.

ABOUT TRIVIUM:

Trivium released their tenth full-length, In the Court of the Dragon, through longtime label Roadrunner Records in 2021. The record was produced and mixed by Josh Wilbur. The band has continued to receive International acclaim from The New York Times, NPR, Forbes, Billboard, KERRANG!, NME, TechCrunch, Kotaku, Alternative Press, Revolver, and more. That's because Trivium have been steadily building a rock solid foundation.

The band released its now-canonical album Ascendancy in 2005. It was recognized as KERRANG!'s "Album of the Year," achieved a gold certification in the UK, and eclipsed sales of 500,000 worldwide. It ignited a string of six consecutive Top 25 debuts on the Billboard Top 200 and five straight Top 3 debuts on the Top Hard Rock Albums Chart, culminating on 2017's benchmark The Sin And The Sentence.

That album elevated the group's total stream tally past a quarter-of-a-billion. Additionally, "Betrayer" received a GRAMMY® Award nomination in the category of "Best Metal Performance." They followed with What the Dead Men Say in 2020, which landed the band on several year-end "Best Of" lists.

Through the years, Trivium performed alongside Metallica, Black Sabbath, Iron Maiden, and many others and graced the main stages of Download, Bloodstock, KNOTFEST, and more. After two decades, 10 albums, hundreds of sold out shows, and nearly a billion catalog streams on Spotify, Trivium actualize the all-encompassing ambition they first set in motion back in 1999.