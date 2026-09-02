Trisha Paytas to Launch THE ERAS OF TRISH Tour in Australia

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Teg Dainty has announced Trisha Paytas's first Australian tour with her THE ERAS OF TRISH show, playing Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Perth in March 2027.

Trisha Paytas is a creator, podcast host, actress, and vocalist who, over the past 18 years, has helped shape online culture and inspired a new generation of talent, while building a following of over 20 million fans and 2 billion views on YouTube.

Paytas is known for her versatility; she's done everything from lifestyle vlogs, ASMR, mukbangs, and cosplay to music videos, comedy skits, and honest, personal monologues. She is currently the host of the top-rated podcasts Just Trish, which is a favourite for fans who love her honest takes on pop culture, and Not Loveline, alongside Tana Mongeau. Paytas has worked with brands like Arby's, Tubi, elf Cosmetics, Domino's, and most recently with Benihana launching her own meal 'Trish Trio' at all US restaurants, showing the industry trusts her influence in consumers' product decisions.

In 2024, Paytas took her career to the stage with The Eras of Trish, a 30+ city sold-out live tour that was part concert, part storytelling, and full of her signature humour. It was a fun, self-aware look back at her many phases—from her iconic early YouTube moments to being a pop singer, podcast host, and mum of 3. Then in early 2025, she made her Broadway debut with Trisha Paytas' Big Broadway Dream, a one-night benefit concert at the St. James Theatre that featured stars like Sutton Foster, Ben Platt, and Rachel Zegler. The show was a dream come true and a nod to her love of musical theatre. Following the success of that, she was cast as 'Maxine Dean' for a 3-week run of Beetlejuice on Broadway, which landed her an iHeart Radio Music Awards nomination for 'Favorite Broadway Debut.'

She's appeared in over 50 TV shows and movies, including The Tonight Show, America's Got Talent, Modern Family, and Celebrity Big Brother UK, with buzzy guest star roles in Euphoria and Hacks in 2026. Her much anticipated debut memoir, Crying on the Kitchen Floor, is set to be released in November and already tracking to be a New York Times Best-Seller, followed by a book tour.

Tour Dates

MELBOURNE – Margaret Court Arena – Thursday March 4

SYDNEY – TikTok Entertainment Centre – Friday March 5

BRISBANE – Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre – Saturday March 6

PERTH – Riverside Theatre – Tuesday March 9

Tickets go on sale Friday September 4 at www.tegdainty.com.

About Teg Dainty

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