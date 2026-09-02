Trisha Paytas to Launch THE ERAS OF TRISH Tour in Australia
The creator and podcast host will perform at venues including Margaret Court Arena and Riverside Theatre.
Teg Dainty has announced Trisha Paytas's first Australian tour with her THE ERAS OF TRISH show, playing Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Perth in March 2027.
Trisha Paytas is a creator, podcast host, actress, and vocalist who, over the past 18 years, has helped shape online culture and inspired a new generation of talent, while building a following of over 20 million fans and 2 billion views on YouTube.
Paytas is known for her versatility; she's done everything from lifestyle vlogs, ASMR, mukbangs, and cosplay to music videos, comedy skits, and honest, personal monologues. She is currently the host of the top-rated podcasts Just Trish, which is a favourite for fans who love her honest takes on pop culture, and Not Loveline, alongside Tana Mongeau. Paytas has worked with brands like Arby's, Tubi, elf Cosmetics, Domino's, and most recently with Benihana launching her own meal 'Trish Trio' at all US restaurants, showing the industry trusts her influence in consumers' product decisions.
In 2024, Paytas took her career to the stage with The Eras of Trish, a 30+ city sold-out live tour that was part concert, part storytelling, and full of her signature humour. It was a fun, self-aware look back at her many phases—from her iconic early YouTube moments to being a pop singer, podcast host, and mum of 3. Then in early 2025, she made her Broadway debut with Trisha Paytas' Big Broadway Dream, a one-night benefit concert at the St. James Theatre that featured stars like Sutton Foster, Ben Platt, and Rachel Zegler. The show was a dream come true and a nod to her love of musical theatre. Following the success of that, she was cast as 'Maxine Dean' for a 3-week run of Beetlejuice on Broadway, which landed her an iHeart Radio Music Awards nomination for 'Favorite Broadway Debut.'
She's appeared in over 50 TV shows and movies, including The Tonight Show, America's Got Talent, Modern Family, and Celebrity Big Brother UK, with buzzy guest star roles in Euphoria and Hacks in 2026. Her much anticipated debut memoir, Crying on the Kitchen Floor, is set to be released in November and already tracking to be a New York Times Best-Seller, followed by a book tour.
Tour Dates
MELBOURNE – Margaret Court Arena – Thursday March 4
SYDNEY – TikTok Entertainment Centre – Friday March 5
BRISBANE – Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre – Saturday March 6
PERTH – Riverside Theatre – Tuesday March 9
Tickets go on sale Friday September 4 at www.tegdainty.com.
About Teg Dainty
TEG DAINTY produces and promotes shows across Australia and New Zealand, the United States, United Kingdom, South East Asia and South Africa. Paul Dainty, President, and CEO of DAINTY, was awarded an AO in 2023 for distinguished service to the community through the organisation of the charitable stadium concert Firefight following the Bushfires in 2019-20. Paul Dainty's tours have included Guns N' Roses, Katy Perry, Michael Bublé, Bon Jovi, Eminem, Paul McCartney, Rolling Stones, George Michael, U2, Prince, Yusuf (Cat Stevens), Neil Diamond, Tony Bennett, Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock, Hugh Jackman, Oprah Winfrey and many more. Sports entertainment tours have included World Wrestling Entertainment and Crusty Demons. Theatrical Productions have included Jersey Boys, Mamma Mia!, Billy Crystal's 700 Sundays, Hairspray the Musical, Singin' in the Rain, Hugh Jackman's Broadway to Oz and Dame Edna and Barry Humphries' tours in Australia, New Zealand, United States and the United Kingdom. Paul and Dainty have also co-presented Disney's Aladdin and The Phantom of the Opera in Asia and was a Co-Producer of The Neil Diamond Musical A Beautiful Noise on Broadway which opened at the Broadhurst Theatre in 2022 and will come to Melbourne in 2026. Paul and Dainty produced Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, which premiered in Sydney in May 2023 before touring Australia until March 2025.