Trippie Redd, Taking Back Sunday, & City Morgue to Headline GRIDLIFE Alpine Horizon

Taking place Friday, September 9 - Sunday, September 11 at Pikes Peak International Raceway, GRIDLIFE Alpine Horizon Festival will once again infuse its industry-leading on-and-off-track motorsports events and high caliber car showcases with top-drawer festival production and two nights of ripping hip-hop, emo, and rock music from world-famous acts.

GRIDLIFE Alpine Horizon will feature debut headlining performances by emo-trap pioneer Trippie Redd, legendary emo-rock band Taking Back Sunday, cult, hard-hitting hip-hop/metal blenders City Morgue (the duo of SosMula and Zillakami), genre-blending pop-punker Sueco. Influential underground rapper Xavier Wulf is a GRIDLIFE Alpine Horizon veteran, and in addition to returning to the festival's stage, he will be vaunting his personal vehicle at the event.

The festival's stacked lineup also includes San Francisco-based rapper Haarper, Seattle five-piece hard rock group AVOID, mysterious horrorcore rapper/producer Night Lovell, metalcore hip-hop blender iamjakehill, and many more.

GRIDLIFE Alpine Horizon gathers hundreds of grassroots and professional drivers, in addition to thousands of spectators and festival campers, from around the country, the festival merges car cultures together for three days of automotive enthusiasm.

For attendees looking to transcend the high-octane spectator experience, GRIDLIFE on-and-off-track presentation includes elite drifting featuring top automotive personalities and professional Formula Drift drivers.

This year's festival is their most ambitious yet, with almost 100 drift cars approved for full course drifting. The festival also includes special off-road events, such as the Rally Sprints on the stie's two mile dirt track as well as the off-road skills course.

Fans can also expect the return of the NightShift sessions, where drift cars are released in between musical acts onto a colorfully lit racetrack, using their tire smoke to create a spectacular, vibrant laser show.

Attendees can also look forward to the festival's on-site Barcade, RC Drift Car experience, various Campground games, VIP program, exclusive merchandise, and top-end food and craft vendors.

Fueled by the mission of motorsports inclusion and igniting car curiosity, GRIDLIFE operates a series of annual motorsport events and festivals across North America, with GRIDLIFE Alpine Horizon and GRIDLIFE Midwest Festival standing out as the two weekends that include musical programming.

At both GRIDLIFE Midwest Festival, which took place in June at Gingerman Raceway in South Haven, Michigan, and GRIDLIFE Alpine Horizon, music fans, car fanatics and "car curious" individuals alike explore GRIDLIFE's accessible celebration of car culture.

The best way to get the full GRIDLIFE Alpine Horizon experience is to camp on-site. The festival offers multiple camping options, including open air camping in the Midway, covered camping in the Grandstand, or premium camping Off Grid. Campground games and activities meld strangers into a tight-knit community by the end of the festival. Check out all camping options here.

Whether patrons grew up on the track or are complete car novices, GRIDLIFE Alpine Horizon is the preeminent destination for hip-hop and rock fans who live life in the fast lane.

Full-weekend tier one General Admission tickets, and tiers one and two VIP tickets have already sold out, so grab your GRIDLIFE Alpine Horizon tickets today! Purchase tickets here.

