Trey Lewis Announces New Album, 'Troublemaker'

Lewis is set to release his highly-anticipated new album Troublemaker on March 1.

By: Jan. 08, 2024

Rising country superstar and platinum-selling artist Trey Lewis is set to release his highly-anticipated new album Troublemaker on March 1, 2024, his first via River House Artists.

On January 1, Lewis surprised fans by dropping “Pretty Hungover”, a new track from the record available here now. Troublemaker will feature 14 tracks and was produced by Lewis and Jacob Rice. Fans can pre-save the album now by clicking here.

This much-anticipated album is set to captivate fans with its heartfelt lyrics and infectious melodies, showcasing Trey Lewis' unique musical style and his range as an artist. With his raw and honest delivery, Trey Lewis paints a vivid picture of love, life, and all the ups and downs that come with it.

“I've been a troublemaker my whole life. This is a batch of songs that speaks to me and I hope there is something for everyone to relate to here,” says Lewis. “We all start off in different places in life and struggle is real, but so is victory and love.  I am grateful for our team and their efforts to make this the best album it can be.“

The surprise release of the song “Pretty Hungover” and its VIDEO offer fans a glimpse into Troublemaker, and follows the previous release of “Mine Never Could” - released in December - and shows a vulnerable side of Lewis. Additionally, he recently scored his first major label single as a songwriter with Cole Swindell's “Three Feet Tall,” a song that tells the personal experience of how Trey's parents' divorce affected him as a young boy.

Lewis became a household name in 2020 with his viral hit, “Dicked Down in Dallas,” which hit Number One on iTunes and has garnered more than 360 million streams to date. The career-launching hit was followed by “Single Again,” which once again hit the top of the iTunes chart. A road warrior, Lewis's live show highlights his ability to connect with his fans deeply and has earned him a reputation as a compelling artist to watch.

About Trey Lewis:

With a pair of homegrown hits behind him and plenty more in the tank, River House Artists/Sony Music Publishing singer-songwriter Trey Lewis has emerged as the straight-talking, salt-of-the-earth hero country fans crave. A Birmingham, Alabama native known for breaking country's unspoken rules, he's spent 12 years on the road perfecting a gritty mix of contemporary country and Southern rock – and turning his call-it-like-I-see it attitude into song.

After the breakout smash, “Dicked Down In Dallas,” went viral in 2020, Lewis' cheating anthem with a modern punch has turned into an organic Number One on iTunes, garnering more than 100 million streams and making Lewis a nationwide force in the process.

He followed up with another self-styled iTunes Number One in 2022 – the back-in-the-saddle anthem, “Single Again” – and has continued building a reputation fusing country horsepower with refreshing honesty and a troubadour's wit ever since. But that reputation now broadens, as a bigger picture comes into view. The rising star continues to maintain a near-constant tour schedule, with more information available at TreyLewisMusic.com.



