Ashley Wineland Goes Full Throttle With New Single, 'Crank It Up'

National touring artist Ashley Wineland, the natural force and epitome of country music, releases her electrifying single, "Crank It Up," written by Steven McEwan (Chris Stapleton, Kenny Chesney, Carrie Underwood), Marti Frederiksen, and Carrie Underwood. Marti, known for co-writing and producing hits crossing all genres with some of the world's best icons like Mick Jagger, Aerosmith, Carrie Underwood, Faith Hill, Ozzy Osbourne, Daughtry, and more, produces "Crank It Up."

Marti infuses the song with elements of country and rock, adding depth and richness to Ashley's sound. In "Crank It Up," Ashley's top-tier vocals urge listeners to embrace the wild, untamed spirit and crank up the volume, living in the thrill of the moment. Kicking up the Arizona dirt, ready for her next journey, Ashley's new music resonates with the raw authenticity of her outdoor lifestyle. Ashley's connection to the rugged desert landscape shines through with a gritty authenticity that sets it apart, leaving other artists lost in her dust.

STREAM HERE

With its infectious chorus and energy to captivate the heartland, Ashley says, "'Crank It Up" is a true anthem song. For me, this song is a rallying cry to not settle for the mundane and to challenge ourselves to do the things that make us feel alive. From the first moment Marti and I started working on it, we locked eyes and smiled. I've longed for the day when I can be with the fans, microphone held out to them, singing this song together at the top of our lungs."

Ashley emerged on the scene as a powerhouse, garnering audiences with her storytelling lyrics that cut to the core of the country music genre's essence, reflecting her passion and lifestyle of riding horses and dirt bikes. Since working with Marti, Ashley has weaved her roots into the music they are producing. She adds, "There was no question about what our first song out the gate was going to be. This song carries the heart and energy that define the art Marti and I create so incredibly well."

Throughout her journey, Ashley has used her platform to become not only a respected musician but a voice for change in the industry. Realizing that her music could raise awareness for causes close to her heart, including supporting veterans and animal rights. Performing across the U.S., she's appeared at MLB, NFL, NASCAR, and Supercross Championships with her powerful renditions of the National Anthem.

Ashley has previously shared the stage with Eddie Montgomery, Aaron Lewis, Parmalee, Josh Turner, and more. Revving up the volume with "Crank It Up," Ashley hits the road in May for her summer tour. Through her social media and at her concerts, Ashley has amassed a dedicated fan base known as the "Winelanders." With the soul of an old-world troubadour, Ashley's captivating live performances resonate with authenticity, capturing audiences and embodying the heartland. With her new music, tour, and producer, Marti Frederiksen, she accelerates, hands firmly gripped tight, ready for the next leg of her journey.

Ashley Wineland Tour Dates

May 18, 2024 City of Buckeye Sundance Park, Buckeye, AZ

May 19, 2024 Stillery Chandler, AZ

May 25, 2024 Million Dollar Music Fest, Jackson, WY

May 26, 2024 Million Dollar Music Fest, Jackson, WY

May 31, 2024 4 Bears Casino, New Town, ND

June 1, 2024 4 Bears Casino, New Town, ND

June 7, 2024 Rollie's Sauk Rapids, MN

June 8, 2024 Cushing, MN

June 14, 2024 The Stillery, Westminster, CO

June 15, 2024 The Stillery, Westminster, CO

June 21, 2024 JW Bar & Grill, Craig, CO

June 22, 2024 JW Bar & Grill, Craig, CO

June 27, 2024 Downtown Thursday Night, Gillette, WY

June 30, 2024 Red Valley Fair West Fargo, ND

July 4, 2024 Tomah, WI

July 6, 2024 Stump Dodger Bash 2024, Gays Mills, WI

July 11, 2024 Hettinger County Fair, Mott, ND

July 12, 2024 Mercer County Fair, Beulah, ND

July 14, 2024 Tri-County Fair, Wishek, ND

July 16, 2024 Downtown in Madtown, Madison, SD

July 18, 2024 Meridian Concert Series, Yankton, SD

July 19, 2024 Bands on the Bricks, Aurora, NE

July 20, 2024 Buck's Bar & Grill, Venice, NE

July 25, 2024 Cheyenne Frontier Days 2024, Cheyenne, WY

July 26, 2024 Cheyenne Frontier Days 2024, Cheyenne, WY

July 27, 2024 Plymouth County Fair, Le Mars, IA

Aug 1, 2024 Million Dollar Cowboy 2024, Jackson, WY

Aug 2, 2024 Million Dollar Cowboy 2024, Jackson, WY

Aug 3, 2024 Million Dollar Cowboy 2024, Jackson, WY

Aug 17, 2024 Guitars & Cadillacs, Overland Park, KS

Aug 22, 2024 Walker Bay Live, Walker, MN

Aug 23, 2024 Sawyer Brown, Sauk Rapids, MN

Aug 24, 2024 2 Tall Tavern, Cushing, MN

Sep 8, 2024 Washington State Fair, Puyallup, WA

