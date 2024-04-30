Savanna Leigh to Release 'reminders of you' EP, 'mason street' Video Available Now

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Nashville-based singer-songwriter Savanna Leigh has announced the August 20 release of her new EP, reminders of you. New single “mason street” accompanies the announcement.

"mason street" is the most personal song Savanna's ever written and it’s the first song she’s released on which she is the sole writer.

Savanna shares that the single is about, "When you’re at a stage in your life where you don't recognize who you are anymore, a place where you feel like the best days are behind you, and the best parts of you are dormant. It's scary when you don’t know how to access those good parts or even bring them back. I felt hurt, witnessed loss, and saw my childhood through a new lens this year. I took off the rose-colored glasses which brought a lot of painful things to the surface that I pushed down. It created a lot of anxiety, confusion, and sadness in my life and this song was my way of explaining all of that. I hope anyone going through this or something similar can find a piece of themselves in mason street." She added, “I was able to turn a really painful time in my life into something beautiful. It has a really special place in my heart because of that but also because of how people connected to it last year when I played it while touring for a couple of weeks.”

Leigh perfects her singularly vulnerable yet empowered, relatable voice on her fourth EP reminders of you. The 23-year-old’s songcraft and lyricism resonate among her peers and beyond, peeling back the complex, sometimes uncomfortable layers of outgrowing relationships and past versions of yourself.

“The songs are full of hidden meanings and the storytelling was the main focus for me when writing this project,” says Savanna of the EP. “I wanted the production to feel very Florida, driving with the windows down, summer air, and beach vibes, but with a melancholy undertone. It is a heavy project but in the best way.”

The title of the EP allows for multiple meanings. “reminders of you” could be an ex, a past version of yourself, a friend, a place that is significant to you, etc., and with hidden meanings throughout each song on the project, Savanna says, the title felt fitting.

reminders of you Tracklist:

let myself cry happier songs indigo reminders of you mason street favorite parts of me

Savanna grew up in Florida around creatives who were making a living from music, which encouraged her that becoming a full-time artist was a viable ambition. Originally inspired by mainstream country, she wrote her first song at age 12, exhibiting passion and talent that would eventually take her to Nashville on a music scholarship.

After performing in a country-pop duo with her sister, Savanna went solo. Initially exploring glossy pop, she has honed her expression and gathered likeminded collaborators for a more authentic and organic, stripped-back sound on the deeply personal reminders of you, set to release on Aug 20. Recorded in Nashville and L.A. in collaboration with close friends, the project voices universal yet often subconscious sensations.

Reminders of you never plays safe, with Savanna baring her storytelling soul and unafraid to have minimal instrumentation adorning her glacial, uniquely emotive vocals. This time her original country influences and Nashville surrounds make themselves felt, yet the power of Savanna’s innate pop sensibilities, way with words, and respect for hooks remains. The result is a best-of-both-worlds mélange of honest, profound expression and easy everyday accessibility.

Photo Credit: Nathan Chapman

Play Broadway Games