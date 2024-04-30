Noah Haidu's 'Standards II' w. Buster Williams & Billy Hart Tour Dates Revealed

He will hit the road again in May with stops in Seattle, WA; Portland, OR; Oakland and Los Angeles, CA.
Acclaimed pianist Noah Haidu’s heart-stopping new album Standards II, featuring bassist Buster Williams and Billy Hart, is just out via Sunnyside Records.
Haidu’s just back from an April tour and hits the road again in May with stops in Seattle, WA; Portland, OR; Oakland and Los Angeles, CA.
“With Standards II, I’ve committed to performing with my own Standards Trio as a regular part of my touring schedule,” Haidu says. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to build a voice in this canon, and for the amazing response from audiences on our recent tours. While I’m still composing my own music and continuing with various projects outside of the American Songbook repertoire, my Standards Trio is an important statement for me and an integral part of my identity as a musician.”
featuring the Noah Haidu Trio with Buster Williams and Lenny White
Tues, May 21 & Wed. May 22 – Jazz Alley, Seattle, WA
Fri. May 24 Jack London Revue, Portland, OR
First Show
Second Show
Sat. May 25 – Piedmont Piano Co, Oakland, CA
Sun. May 26 – Catalina Jazz Club, Los Angeles, CA
Pianist Noah Haidu sees a certain irony in his current recorded output. “I love composing but improvisation has always been my greatest passion. When I started releasing music in 2011 I relied on my songwriting to make a unique artistic statement, but I’ve come full circle and realized that finding my own voice on a simple, unadorned standard is a rare and necessary endeavor.”
Haidu embraced that endeavor on his 2023 release Standards, and on Standards II. The new album is a breathtaking masterpiece featuring Haidu with two of the music’s most esteemed players, Buster Williams on bass and Billy Hart on drums.
Photo credit: Jimmy Katz
