Trey Anastasio to Embark on Solo Acoustic Tour

Trey Anastasio has announced plans for a very special solo acoustic run. The tour gets underway March 8, 2025 at Springfield, MA’s Symphony Hall and then visits US theatres and concert halls through early April. Real-time presales begin Wednesday, December 4 exclusively HERE. All remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 6 – please check venues for on-sale times.

TREY ANASTASIO - SOLO ACOUSTIC TOUR 2025

MARCH

8 – Springfield, MA – Symphony Hall

9 – Boston, MA – Wang Theatre at Boch Center

11 – Wilkes-Barre, PA – The F.M. Kirby Center

12 - Rochester, NY - Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre

14 – Columbus, OH – Mershon Auditorium

15 – Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theater

16 – Nashville, IN – Brown County Music Center

18 – Chicago, IL – Orchestra Hall

19 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theatre

21 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre

22 – Birmingham, AL – Alabama Theatre

23 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

26 – Orlando, FL – Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

28 – Clearwater, FL – Ruth Eckerd Hall

29 – Savannah, GA – Johnny Mercer Theatre

30 – Charleston, SC – Gaillard Auditorium

APRIL

1 – Knoxville, TN – Tennessee Theatre

2 – Greenville, SC - Peace Concert Hall

4 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre

5 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center for the Arts

ABOUT TREY ANASTASIO:

Over the past four decades, composer/guitarist/vocalist Trey Anastasio has forged a singular, multi-faceted career, winning acclaim and garnering accolades across genres and disciplines including rock, classical, musical theatre, and more. He is a founding member of Phish, one of today’s most successful and innovative rock bands. As a solo artist, Anastasio has released over two dozen studio and live albums and has toured extensively with the Trey Anastasio Band, Classic TAB, and other iterations. In 2020, Anastasio recorded and released the pandemic-era album Lonely Trip, followed by his first album of solo acoustic material, Mercy, in 2022. Those two albums generated much of the material found on Evolve. Anastasio's latest release is Atriums, a six-chapter song suite of ambient, instrumental guitar compositions originally conceived of and recorded for Phish’s Sphere run.

In 2023, Anastasio – a lifelong philanthropist and advocate – established The Divided Sky Residential Recovery Program, a non-profit organization dedicated to addiction recovery, and commemorated the opening of its brand new facility in Ludlow, Vermont. Founded by Anastasio in 2020, the Divided Sky Foundation’s inaugural fundraiser was “The Beacon Jams,” an eight-week livestream residency from New York City’s historic Beacon Theatre. In the fall of 2024, Anastasio and Phish raised over $4 million for the program with three sold-out benefit concerts in Albany, NY.

Anastasio has performed and collaborated with such artists as Bruce Springsteen, the Grateful Dead, Dave Matthews, Herbie Hancock (whose 2005 "Gelo na Montanha" earned Anastasio a Grammy® nomination), Carlos Santana, Toots and the Maytals, B.B. King, The Roots, and – as part of the trio Oysterhead – Les Claypool of Primus and Stewart Copeland of The Police. He co-wrote the music for the Broadway musical Hands on a Hardbody, which received a Tony nomination for “Best Original Score” in 2013. This summer, Anastasio inducted Steely Dan into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame.

An accomplished composer and arranger, Anastasio has performed his original compositions with numerous symphonies, including The National Symphony Orchestra, The Boston Pops at Tanglewood, the New York Philharmonic at Carnegie Hall, and many more. In 2023, Rolling Stone magazine ranked Anastasio among the greatest guitarists of all time.

