Travis Scott's Utopia Nominated for Best Rap Album at the GRAMMYs

With his sold-out, record-breaking, and critically acclaimed 2023 Utopia - Circus Maximus Tour currently underway, and on the heels of his BEST RAP ALBUM nomination for the 66th annual GRAMMY Awards, Travis Scott today announced the second leg of his tour, hitting 11 cities next year.

The second leg begins Wednesday, January 3, 2024 in Louisville, KY, with additional stops in Montreal, Columbus, Chicago, and more. Rescheduled shows in Toronto, Boston, Miami from the 2023 run will also be included. Check out all the tour dates here.

Tickets for 2024 dates of the Travis Scott Utopia - Circus Maximus Tour go on-sale today at 12pm local time at travisscott.com.

$2 from every ticket sold will go to Cactus Jack Foundation which is a 501(c)3 with a mission to uplift Houston youth through toy drives, scholarship programs to HBCU college students, and fulfilling expenses for education and creative endeavors.

The announcement follows Travis Scott's historical performance at SoFi Stadium this past Sunday, making him the first rapper to headline and sell out the 70k capacity venue. What was his biggest headline show to date, saw the groundbreaking, global trailblazer put on an electrifying performance to a dedicated and captivated crowd for what was truly a monumental and historical night for both rap music and for Los Angeles.

The Utopia - Circus Maximus Tour sees Travis at the height of his career, with over 500,000 tickets sold and more than $80 million grossed to date. Travis has also broken the record for most merchandise sold in one night for multiple cities, including the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Denver's Ball Arena, Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium and Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena.

Earlier this year, Travis Scott unveiled his CIRCUS MAXIMUS film in select AMC Theatres which sold-out instantly nationwide. Taking his audience on a mind-bending visual odyssey across the globe, woven together by the speaker rattling sounds of UTOPIA. The film is a surreal and psychedelic journey, uniting a collective of visionary filmmakers from around the world in a kaleidoscopic exploration of human experience and the power of soundscapes. Written & Directed by Travis Scott and additional directors: Gaspar Noe, Valdimar Jóhannsson, Nicolas Winding Refn, Harmony Korine and Kahlil Joseph.

UTOPIA finds Travis Scott at the height of his powers as a performer, songwriter, producer, and collaborator proving once again that nobody sounds like Travis. It continues to enshrine him as the culture's foremost sonic innovator and has been heralded as ‘album of the decade.' The album held strong at No.1 on the Billboard Top 200 for four consecutive weeks, spent seven weeks in the top 5 and more than ten weeks in the top 10. It has garnered over 2.7 billion streams globally to date. Additionally, Spotify named UTOPIA the most streamed album in its first day for 2023, and Apple Music confirmed the second biggest first day streams of an album in 2023. UTOPIA is available at shop.travisscott.com, alongside five unique album covers as a part of vinyl, CD and merchandise box sets.

UTOPIA is out everywhere now. Listen to the album here:

About Travis Scott:

The future depends on Travis Scott. Never one to follow, the Houston native asserts himself as not only a leader in music, but also in fashion, culture, and beyond. The diamond-certified eight-time GRAMMY Award-nominated artist, designer, style icon, actor, producer, and Cactus Jack record label founder has changed the course of hip-hop with a procession of groundbreaking albums and conversation-starting moves.

