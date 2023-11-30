Travis Japan Releases Modern Funk-Pop Track 'Level Up'

Serving as the pre-release single to their debut album, Road To A, coming out on December 20th, “LEVEL UP” gives listeners a sneak peek of what's to come.

By: Nov. 30, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son' Photo 1 Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son'
Album Review: Ted Nash and Kristen Lee Sergeant Tease HOLIDAYS CD With Two Sweet Seasonal Photo 2 Kristen Lee Sergeant and Ted Nash Are Two Of Our Favorite Things
Sabrina Carpenter Drops 'Fruitcake' Holiday EP Photo 3 Sabrina Carpenter to Release Christmas EP Next Week
Music Review: Anthony Nunziata Gifts Us His Single FIRST CHRISTMAS For Our Christmas Photo 4 Anthony Nunziata Makes CHRISTMAS Music For Today

Travis Japan Releases Modern Funk-Pop Track 'Level Up'

Japanese boy group, Travis Japan, releases their newest single, “LEVEL UP” today via Capitol Records. Serving as the pre-release single to their debut album, Road To A, coming out on December 20th, “LEVEL UP” gives listeners a sneak peek of what's to come from the international boy group. Pre-save Road To A HERE

Produced by Sam Bergeson, “LEVEL UP” pays homage to Travis Japan's heritage as it features game sound effects from the iconic world of Japanese arcade games. In addition, the track takes a turn from Travis Japan's usual pop sound and delivers a modern funk-pop track to their listeners as they push the boundaries surrounding their artistry.

The track will be paired with a music video where each member plays the role of a video game character. For example, Umi will be a biker, Noel, Shime, and Shizu are dancers, Genta, Machu, and Chaka are fighters which aligns with their visuals within the music video. The music video will be released on December 2nd. 

Following up from, “LEVEL UP” will be Travis Japan's debut album, Road To A. The “A” within the album title serves as an abbreviation, with the “A” standing for authenticity. With this, the album symbolizes Travis Japan's pursuit of the essence of entertainment and fully encapsulates everything about Travis Japan as they prove to the world that they are authentic to who they are. Featuring previously released tracks, “Candy Kiss”, “Moving Pieces” and “JUST DANCE!”, Road To A is filled with pop anthems that'll thrill audiences worldwide.

As Travis Japan continues to grow as a group, their success both domestic and international grows as well. On December 6th, Travis Japan will be opening for Marshmello as he heads to Japan for his Japan Tour this winter at the Tokyo Garden Theater.

Wrapping up the 2023 year, Travis Japan announces their nationwide arena tour in Japan, Travis Japan Concert Tour 2024 Road to Authenticity, for the top of the 2024 year. With the immense success happening in addition to the exciting year to come, Travis Japan cements themselves as an international group with no intention of slowing down.



Next On Stage
Tune In


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Caravan Palace Release Reverse Single Photo
Caravan Palace Release 'Reverse' Single

Following the release of the multimillion-streamed 'MAD', Caravan Palace unveil “Reverse” on November 30th. Where the group who initially formed to score a vintage silent erotic film for French TV go next is anyone's guess, but clues to their forthcoming album are due any day…

2
EXIT Festival Announces STARSEEDS Theme For 2024 Edition Photo
EXIT Festival Announces STARSEEDS Theme For 2024 Edition

The next edition of the EXIT festival will be held from July 11th to 14th, 2024, whist the day zero, July 10th, will celebrate Nikola Tesla's birthday with a special Starseeds Takeover performance at the previously mentioned Tesla Universe stage – honoring the most significant inventor who has left an indelible mark on the world we live in now.

3
Delilah Holliday Releases Joe Goddard Remix Of On My Own Wave Photo
Delilah Holliday Releases Joe Goddard Remix Of 'On My Own Wave'

Delilah Holliday releases a remix of her song 'On My Own Wave' by Joe Goddard. Check out the new version of this popular track.

4
Michael Head Returns With Ciao Ciao Bambino Photo
Michael Head Returns With 'Ciao Ciao Bambino'

As the first new music to emerge since Head's unanimously-praised second solo album, Dear Scott, hit the UK Official Album Chart's Top Ten in June 2022, the revered former Pale Fountains, The Strands and Shack figurehead has saved a radiant, ‘vintage Mick' return just for when the year's finishing line looms into view.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones Video
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central THE BOOK OF MORMON
HADESTOWN
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MJ THE MUSICAL
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!