Travis Japan Releases Modern Funk-Pop Track 'Level Up'

Japanese boy group, Travis Japan, releases their newest single, “LEVEL UP” today via Capitol Records. Serving as the pre-release single to their debut album, Road To A, coming out on December 20th, “LEVEL UP” gives listeners a sneak peek of what's to come from the international boy group. Pre-save Road To A HERE.

Produced by Sam Bergeson, “LEVEL UP” pays homage to Travis Japan's heritage as it features game sound effects from the iconic world of Japanese arcade games. In addition, the track takes a turn from Travis Japan's usual pop sound and delivers a modern funk-pop track to their listeners as they push the boundaries surrounding their artistry.

The track will be paired with a music video where each member plays the role of a video game character. For example, Umi will be a biker, Noel, Shime, and Shizu are dancers, Genta, Machu, and Chaka are fighters which aligns with their visuals within the music video. The music video will be released on December 2nd.

Following up from, “LEVEL UP” will be Travis Japan's debut album, Road To A. The “A” within the album title serves as an abbreviation, with the “A” standing for authenticity. With this, the album symbolizes Travis Japan's pursuit of the essence of entertainment and fully encapsulates everything about Travis Japan as they prove to the world that they are authentic to who they are. Featuring previously released tracks, “Candy Kiss”, “Moving Pieces” and “JUST DANCE!”, Road To A is filled with pop anthems that'll thrill audiences worldwide.

As Travis Japan continues to grow as a group, their success both domestic and international grows as well. On December 6th, Travis Japan will be opening for Marshmello as he heads to Japan for his Japan Tour this winter at the Tokyo Garden Theater.

Wrapping up the 2023 year, Travis Japan announces their nationwide arena tour in Japan, Travis Japan Concert Tour 2024 Road to Authenticity, for the top of the 2024 year. With the immense success happening in addition to the exciting year to come, Travis Japan cements themselves as an international group with no intention of slowing down.