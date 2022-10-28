Travis Japan Releases Debut Single 'Just Dance!'
The official music video for “JUST DANCE!” which was directed by Gil Green has also gone live.
Travis Japan, a 7-member dance and performance pop group from Tokyo has released their much-anticipated debut single "JUST DANCE!", produced by Sam Bergeson.
The group formed 10 years ago through an audition and has since been managed by Japan's most prestigious talent agency, Johnny & Associates. They are known for their many accomplishments prior to their debut, from selling out 3 consecutive arena shows in Japan, to making it in the semifinals of the latest season of "America's Got Talent". The official music video for "JUST DANCE!" which was directed by Gil Green has also gone live.
Travis Japan is a formidable 7-member dance and performance pop group from Tokyo, named in honor of award-winning American choreographer Travis Payne (known for his works in Michael Jackson "This is It", Lady Gaga "The Monster Ball Tour", etc.), who helped audition them as children in 2012.
The group is managed by the legendary Japanese talent agency Johnny & Associates, and their style is a captivating mix of modern, jazz, and hip hop. The members of Travis Japan are staples of film and television in their native country, and headline numerous regular concert performances including their annual Japanese stage show "TORA JA -NINJAPAN-."
Travis Japan sold out 3 consecutive shows in the fall of 2020 at the 17,000 capacity Yokohama Arena, before going on to host their 12-city "IMAGE NATION" national tour in the spring and summer of 2021.The group has drawn acclaim for its captivating, syncopated dance moves and catchy pop music stylings, and in March of 2022 headed to Los Angeles to work with a range of top dance choreographers and vocal coaches to better themselves as global entertainers and bring visibility to Japanese artists overseas.
Watch the new music video here:
