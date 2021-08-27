Travis Barker Joins Jasiah For 'Right Now'

Genre-defying recording artist Jasiah is continuing his string of explosive singles with his fiery new song, "Right Now," featuring legendary drummer/producer/songwriter Travis Barker, available now via Atlantic Records. Previews of "Right Now" have accrued over 200,000 likes and 1.6 million views on TikTok alone since Jasiah began teasing the new song mid-August.

"Right Now" follows a handful of Jasiah's recent releases including the incendiary track "WORLD $TAR" and the Rico Nasty & Denzel Curry-assisted "Art of War," the latter of which was hailed by PAPER as an "...exhilarating, blown-out rager." UPROXX also praised the collaboration as, "an absolute head-banging track, one that should be perfect for the mosh pits that are set to return at festivals later this year."

Jasiah's recent releases arrive after the debut of his "War" EP which boasted collaborations with Rico Nasty, nascar aloe, TheHxliday and Pouya. Jasiah and his War EP were highly-regarded by Pitchfork, which emphasized that, "the rap industry has always moved fast, but the tempo at which new hip-hop trends spread and proliferate means that many artists can become deeply influential while still being relatively young. Dayton, Ohio's Jasiah is an obvious byproduct of the speed of digital music, steeped in a world of online micro-genres..."