Trap Manny Returns With 'IN TRAP WE TRUST'

Bronx, NY-based rapper TRAP MANNY has announced today's release of an eagerly awaited new EP. IN TRAP WE TRUST is available now via Highbridge the Label/Atlantic Records at all DSPs and streaming services. IN TRAP WE TRUST introduces the new single, "Mine (Feat. Rubi Rose)," which includes a sample from Sisqo's classic "Thong Song" and is joined by an official companion video available now.

IN TRAP WE TRUST also sees Trap Manny joined by multi-platinum rap superstar and Highbridge the Label co-founder A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and longtime friend Don Q on the recently released single, "Vroom Vroom," the track is joined by an official music video, streaming HERE. IN TRAP WE TRUST also includes additional features from Lil Durk and the late Pop Smoke, who can be heard on one of the EP's highlights, "50K."

Trap Manny - who recently joined Dirty Glove Bastard for an exclusive "Off The Porch" interview - has heralded IN TRAP WE TRUST in recent weeks with "Into The Trap," an ongoing series of vlogs where he takes viewers behind the scenes and gives them a first-hand look at his recording process and more.

Raised in the Bronx's Highbridge neighborhood, Trap Manny made his very first recordings in a prison shower stall turned makeshift studio but soon earned high praise for his woozy, slippery flows and blistering confessionals like 2018's breakthrough single, "Trenches." Known for a subtle charisma that belies the trouble of his past, Manny made a spectacular official debut with 2019's TRAP SEAZON, deftly capturing the spirit of New York City's rotten apple grittiness while contrasting it with a decidedly modern and melodic bent that places him among the best of his new school peers. The project was highlighted by such multi-faceted singles as "Alone (Feat. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie)," "Relentless," and "Empty The Clip/PEERS (Feat. Don Q)." Recent months have seen a string of new singles and videos, including "Reach A Millie," "One Night Stand," and "Talk That," the latter of which is accompanied by an official video streaming exclusively via WorldstarHipHop.

Watch the visual for "Mine" here: