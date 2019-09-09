Tracy Lawrence Sets Date for Annual 'Mission:Possible Turkey Fry & Concert'

Tracy Lawrence has been an influential voice in country music for over 25 years. His commitment to the authentic sound of country music has kept Lawrence at the top of his game with traditional and contemporary fans alike. In addition to his impressive music career, Lawrence is also nationally recognized for his philanthropic work with his annual "Mission:Possible Turkey Fry & Concert."



Launched in 2006, Tuesday, November 26th, 2019 will mark the 14th anniversary of this fundraising event, which to-date has raised over half a million dollars for the homeless and hungry in Dallas, Louisville and Nashville, and served more than 84,000 meals. Proceeds from this event benefit the Nashville Rescue Mission as they continue their work within the homeless communities of Nashville, TN.



This year, Lawrence is thrilled to welcome the stellar musical talents of Justin Moore, Rhett Akins, Clay Walker, and Halfway to Hazard.



"The annual Mission:Possible Turkey Fry is my favorite time of the year," says Lawrence. He continues, "Being able to bring awareness and raise money to Nashville Rescue Mission is such an honor. As the homeless population grows in our country it's important that we continue to work toward understanding all of the different situations that lead people down the path of homelessness. Rescue Mission is such an important part of our Nashville community and I look forward to working with them for many more years.



Our goal as we move forward is to expand to other cities that are struggling with the same issues. I hope Mission:Possible can grow beyond Nashville. We're proud to have Center Ministries in Louisville, KY and Dallas Life in Texas as part of our Mission:Possible family."



Tickets for the "Mission:Possible Turkey Fry & Concert" are on-sale Friday, September 13th at 10:00am CT.



For tickets and additional information, please visit:



https://www.turkeyfry.org/



This summer, Lawrence released his first original studio album in six years, Made In America, which is available now on all download and streaming platforms. He can currently be seen on the road with his "Made In America" tour with stops throughout the U.S.



Recently it was announced that Lawrence will be joining fellow Arkansas native and "Mission Possible" performer, Justin Moore, as a co-headliner on his "Late Nights And Longnecks Tour" kicking off in January 2020.





