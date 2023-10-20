Tracy Brainers Releases Emotional Debut Single

It is only human to question the things that happen to you and to try to make sense of life.

In her debut single, KAN JY MY SÊ (Can You Tell Me), Tracy Brainers explores the hows and whys of life and the emotions that come with it.

This versatile artist is no stranger to the stage and has performed alongside big names like Just Jinger, PJ Powers, Sipho Hotstix, and Kurt Darren. Furthermore, she has also worked on several productions by David Bloch International, Tailormade Productions and the Barnyard Theatre.

After hearing KAN JY MY SÊ, written by Theunis Duvenage, she just knew that this was the song she wanted to make her debut with as a solo artist.

According to Tracy, the ballad offers something new and fresh: “The song is very emotional. It's both vulnerable and strong. Hopefully the listeners are intrigued enough to want to hear more and journey with me.”

The music video gives you a behind-the-scenes look at a day in the life of Tracy as a singer and performer – from writing a song and the emotions that bubble up during the process to the final, glorious performance of the final product.

Wicus Struwig of SSL Productions was responsible for the idea and concept and also produced the video. It was filmed at Thaba Eco Hotel in the Klipriviersberg Nature Reserve in Johannesburg.

“The wonderful environment was the perfect backdrop for the song. I hope people experience its emotion as they watch the video and listen to the lyrics.”

With her first single on the radio, the musician aims to release a lot of new music in the coming months and tour across the country next year to introduce herself and her music to new audiences.

She is also looking forward to the opportunity to collaborate with other singers, with Early B at the top of her wish list.

Apart from music, Tracy's family is her biggest passion. The 36-year-old mother of three believes her children inspire her to write, and she and her husband, Brady Fortuin, have been happily married for several years and also starred together in the popular Showmax documentary series, Sex in Afrikaans.

The pair also manage their own Cape Malay koeksister and coffee business, which they started during lockdown. She jokingly refers to it as their fourth child.

Tracy was born in Cape Town but moved to Pretoria with her family at the age of twelve, where she still resides today. Her music career began in school; she matriculated from Pro Arte Alphen Park, where she specialized in music. However, she only officially entered the music industry in 2009 and has never looked back.

With numerous performances under her belt, she believes that she has been blessed so far, and considers each opportunity that has come her way a highlight. However, she is looking forward to her new chapter as a solo artist and the challenges it holds.

“My life makes sense when I'm singing,” she explains. “I feel at home on stage. Music was meant for me, and I have no doubt that this new chapter will outshine the rest.”

Tracy draws inspiration from the work of stars like Lizzo, Beyoncé, and Taylor Swift, whom she describes as interesting and refreshing. Like them, her style is also honest and authentic, and unsurprisingly she lives by her motto: “Be yourself. Everyone else is already taken”.

With her energy, attitude, and unbridled spirit, this fiery go-getter is undoubtedly going to make waves in the Afrikaans music industry.

KAN JY MY SÊ is available on all digital platforms.

Photo Credit: Marina Mare