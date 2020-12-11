Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The song is a fun and sarcastic take on the holidays. 

Dec. 11, 2020  

Total Brutal and Misty Boyce Release New Holiday Single

Christmas single from Total Brutal and Misty Boyce, along with special guests Hayley Batt and Kristen Gleeson-Prata. Entitled "Everything's Gonna Be Cool This Christmas" it's a fun and sarcastic take on the holidays.

Total Brutal is the new indie pop solo project from Los Angeles based singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Emily Moore. Moore is known as a professional touring musician, having shared the stage with the likes of Grammy award-winning band FUN, Børns, Ella Vos, X Ambassadors and many more. With the goal of spreading positivity and self-empowerment, Total Brutal has an ethos of standing up for yourself in order to be heard and seen, facing fears head on and being comfortable in your own skin.

Inspired by strong female artists, Total Brutal is determined to help other young women make their worth known and their voices heard. She shares, "It took me a really long time to understand that I am allowed to speak up, have opinions and speak directly. I'm starting to realize that I can be myself and be liked and professional all the same. I want to help foster that adventurous spirit and confidence in young women!"


