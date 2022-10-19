Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Tortoise Announce West Coast Shows & Rescheduled Dates in March 2023

The schedule includes rescheduled dates from their tour this October in Portland and Los Angeles.

Oct. 19, 2022  

Imitable quintet Tortoise have announced a US west coast tour in March 2023, including rescheduled dates from their tour this October in Portland and Los Angeles.

Earlier this year, Tortoise released a deluxe reissue of their classic remix album Rhythms, Resolutions & Clusters which features mixes by Steve Albini, Jim O'Rourke, Mike Watt (Minutemen), Brad Wood (Liz Phair), and Rick Brown (75 Dollar Bill).

Tortoise have been expanding the definition of rock music for almost 30 years, nodding to dub, rock, jazz, electronica and minimalism throughout its revered and influential discography. The resulting sounds have always been distinctly, even stubbornly, their own. Rhythms, Resolutions & Clusters has not been available on LP since it was released in 1995.

The record ushered in a late 90's remix craze, and launched a 12" series of remixes by a wide range of artists. This extremely limited re-press for Thrill Jockey's 30th Anniversary is a Tortoise record unlike any other, as Tortoise turned their iconic early songs over to their friends to play with.

Tortoise tour dates

Mar. 27 - Seattle, WA - Neumos
Mar. 28 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall *
Mar. 30 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall
Mar. 31 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom *

* Rescheduled show




