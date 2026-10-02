Toosii Releases 'Nights Prayed' Single Ahead of PLATINUM HEART 2 Album

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Toosii returned with his brand-new single 'Nights Prayed,' out now via South Coast Music Group/Capitol Records. The track sets the stage for his upcoming album, Platinum Heart 2, which is slated to arrive on streaming services Oct. 23.

'Nights Prayed' brings Toosii back to the raw vulnerability and melodic edge that fueled the massive success of 'Favorite Song' while showing how much ground he's covered since. It's a glimpse of where he stands today, still unafraid to wear his heart on his sleeve as he moves into a new era both musically and personally.

Fans can pre-order Platinum Heart 2 here.

Raw emotion runs through Platinum Heart 2, with Toosii returning to the soul-baring songwriting and melodies that have always connected him so deeply with fans. In addition to 'Nights Prayed,' the 13-song effort also houses 'Please Don't Go' featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again. Fans can also look forward to hearing the Raleigh-based artist collaborate with Hunxho, bringing together two of this generation's most compelling young voices.

Toosii will take Platinum Heart 2 on the road with his upcoming Platinum Nights Tour, which begins at Houston's House of Blues on November 17. The run will take him through New Orleans, Philadelphia, and Washington before culminating with a final show at Detroit's Saint Andrew's Hall on Nov. 24. For complete details and ticket information, visit toosii2x.com.

Platinum Nights Tour Dates

Tuesday, November 17, 2026 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

Wednesday, November 18, 2026 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues

Sunday, November 22, 2026 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of the Living Arts (TLA)

Monday, November 23, 2026 – Washington, DC – Howard Theatre

Tuesday, November 24, 2026 – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew's Hall

Beyond new music, Toosii has established himself as one of the genre's most compelling live performers. From his sold-out headline tour to arena appearances alongside YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Rod Wave, he continues to demonstrate his ability to connect with audiences on every stage.

With more than 7 billion streams worldwide, a gold-selling album NAUJOUR, and the 5X platinum smash 'Favorite Song,' Toosii has cemented himself as one of the most impactful artists of his generation. With Platinum Heart 2 on the way, 'Nights Prayed' offers a promising taste of what Toosii has in store for the full-length project.

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