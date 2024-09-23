Tony Brown And George Strait Celebrate 20 Albums With COWBOYS AND DREAMERS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tony Brown, the legendary producer behind some of country music's most iconic records, marks a major milestone with the release of Cowboys and Dreamers, his 20th album collaboration with country music icon George Strait.

Released on September 6, 2024, the album is available for streaming here. Cowboys and Dreamers explores themes central to Strait's career and persona, reflecting both his storied past and enduring presence in country music. This album speaks profound truths about life and legacy, serving as a tribute to those who have passed away close to Strait over the past year. Featuring 13 tracks, with Tony co-producing 9 of them, the album showcases Brown's long-time collaboration with Strait. Brown has produced 37 of Strait's 60 number-one hits, and historic albums such as Troubadour (2008), which earned Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards, and the CMA Single of the Year for "I Saw God Today."

The album highlights Strait's timeless artistry, enhanced by Brown's signature production style that merges authenticity with modern country soundscapes. This record underscores the duo's enduring creative synergy, which has shaped George Strait's illustrious career over the past two decades.

"I brought George back to Nashville for this album, and the town embraced it, like a return to where it all started," Tony Brown shares. "We took a different approach this time, welcoming outside songs for the first time in years, which brought a new level of excitement. I wanted to capture the magic that made our past records great."

For Tony, the album is especially meaningful. "I always wanted to have one more shot at producing George, and with this being my 20th album with him, it feels like a full-circle moment, especially with the success of his sold-out stadium tours. This may be the best moment of all."

In his coffee table memoir Elvis, Strait to Jesus, George Strait praised Tony Brown: "Tony is going to leave a big footprint in the music world when he decides to step away. I love the fact that he's been such a huge part of my history."

In addition to the album's success, Tony received the Icon Award at the 17th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors on August 21, 2024. The ceremony, held at the iconic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville and hosted by Carly Pearce and Jordan Davis, will air Tuesday, September 24 (9:00 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. CT / 6 p.m. PT) on Merit Street.

Tony has also earned Dove Award nominations this year for his recent work in gospel and inspirational music. He is nominated for Bluegrass/Country/Roots Album of the Year for Gaither Tribute: Award Winning Artists Honor The Songs of Bill & Gloria Gaither and for Inspirational Recorded Song of the Year for "The Center of My Joy" by CeCe Winans and Gaither, produced by Tony Brown, Thomas Hardin, and Tyrone Jackson.

Following the success of his book Elvis, Strait, to Jesus, Tony is bringing those pages to life with the first-ever documentary about his incredible journey. The documentary will offer an intimate look at Brown's life story, from his early days as Elvis Presley's pianist to his role as president of MCA Records Nashville, where he produced over 100 number-one hits. Fans can expect to see exclusive behind-the-scenes moments with so many music icons Brown has worked with in his trailblazing career.

To learn more about Tony Brown and to stay up to date on the latest news, visit TonyBrownEnterprises.com.

Cowboys And Dreamers Tracklist (Songwriters in parentheses)

1) "Three Drinks Behind" (Benjamin Gaither, Jeff Silvey and Kim Williams)

2) "Cowboys And Dreamers" (Jessie Jo Dillon, Keith Gattis and Bubba Strait)

3) "To The Moon" (Marty Brown and Steve Clark)

4) "MIA Down in MIA" (Adam Craig and Dean Dillon)

5) "Wish I Could Say" (Keith Gattis)

6) "Calling From The Car" (Bobby Braddock)

7) "People Get Hurt Sometimes" (Jim Lauderdale, Kendell Marvel and Jimmy Ritchey)

8) "Honky Tonk Hall Of Fame" ft. Chris Stapleton (Chris Stapleton, Jameson Clark and Timothy James)

9) "The Little Things" (George Strait, Monty Criswell and Bubba Strait)

10) "The Book" (George Strait, Dean Dillon, Jessie Jo Dillon and Bubba Strait)

11) "Rent" (Guy Clark and Keith Gattis)

12) "Waymore's Blues" (Curtis Buck and Waylon Jennings)

13) "The Journey Of Your Life" (Ronnie Bowman and Troy Jones)

