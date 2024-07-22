News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

'Tony Bennett- The Official Musical Celebration National Tour' Announced

The musical extravaganza combines the classics of the Grammy Award-winning artist performed live combined with footage from his estate.

By: Jul. 22, 2024
'Tony Bennett- The Official Musical Celebration National Tour' Announced Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

TCG Entertainment, Iconoclast and the Tony Bennett estate have announced the U.S. debut of the all-new official production, Tony Bennett- The Official Musical Celebration, a spectacular live show honoring the life and music of Tony Bennett. The one-of-a-kind musical extravaganza combines the timeless classics of the 20-time Grammy Award-winning artist performed live combined with rare footage from his estate for an enchanting evening of music and entertainment. The show will open September 30 at the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts and is set to tour more than 20 cities across the country and Canada. Tickets go on sale July 26 HERE.

LATEST NEWS

THE WARREN HAYNES BAND Comes To Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall In September
Smoke Jazz Club Announces September Line-Up With Branford Marsalis and More
Korean American Singer-Songwriter KATIE Releases New Single 'Unbreak'
Mannheim Steamroller Announces 2024 Christmas Tour

Using Bennett’s original musical arrangements, Tony Bennett- The Official Musical Celebration will feature a talented big band orchestra/rhythm section and stellar cast of Broadway vocalists who will capture the essence of Bennett’s vocal brilliance and charismatic stage presence. Audiences can expect a captivating journey through Bennett’s chart-topping hits and heartfelt ballads such as ‘I Left My Heart in San Francisco,’ ‘Rags to Riches,’ ‘Because of You,’ and more that have touched the hearts of millions around the world.

“We are absolutely thrilled to offer audiences the only show that is endorsed by the Bennett estate. They provided us with previously unreleased photos and videos, as well as Bennett’s own music charts. Together with our amazing musicians and singers, we have combined the visual assets in an engaging and entertaining way to give fans a rare inside look at Bennett’s personal life and work,” said Stephen Cook, CEO of TCG Entertainment. “Our one-of-a-kind show makes for a memorable evening of song and entertainment and celebrates the legend like never before.”

“Iconoclast is proud to partner with TCG Entertainment to present Tony Bennett- The Official Musical Celebration,” said Olivier Chastan, Iconoclast founder and CEO. “We are committed to ensuring that this symphonic event authentically represents his artistry and legacy. With TCG's proven track record in live entertainment, we are confident that this production will offer fans a spectacular and enduring tribute to the greatest interpreter of the American Songbook and a true icon."

2024 Tour Dates (Additional markets will be announced):

10/2

Bloomington, IL

Bloomington Center For The Performing Arts

10/3

Burnsville, MN

Ames Center

10/4

Sloan, IA

Winnavegas Casino Resort

10/5

Des Plaines, IL

Rivers Casino Des Plaines

10/6

Wabash, IN

Ford Theater

10/8

Indianapolis, IN

Clowes Memorial Hall

10/9

Greensburg, PA

The Palace Theater

10/10

Cincinnati, OH

Proctor and Gamble Hall

10/11

Wilmington, DE

The Grand Opera House

10/12

Torrington, CT

Warner Theater

10/13

Englewood, NJ

PAC

10/16

London, ON

Centennial Hall

10/18

Kitchener, ON

Centre In The Square

10/19

Niagara Falls, ON

Fallsview Casino Resort - Avalon Theatre

10/20

Niagara Falls, ON

Fallsview Casino Resort - Avalon Theatre

10/22

Portsmouth, NH

Music Hall

10/23

Red Bank, NJ

Count Basie

10/24

Morristown, NJ

Mayo PAC

10/26

Hershey, PA

Symphony

10/27

Westbury, NY

NYCB Theatre



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos