'Tony Bennett- The Official Musical Celebration National Tour' Announced

TCG Entertainment, Iconoclast and the Tony Bennett estate have announced the U.S. debut of the all-new official production, Tony Bennett- The Official Musical Celebration, a spectacular live show honoring the life and music of Tony Bennett. The one-of-a-kind musical extravaganza combines the timeless classics of the 20-time Grammy Award-winning artist performed live combined with rare footage from his estate for an enchanting evening of music and entertainment. The show will open September 30 at the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts and is set to tour more than 20 cities across the country and Canada. Tickets go on sale July 26 HERE.

Using Bennett’s original musical arrangements, Tony Bennett- The Official Musical Celebration will feature a talented big band orchestra/rhythm section and stellar cast of Broadway vocalists who will capture the essence of Bennett’s vocal brilliance and charismatic stage presence. Audiences can expect a captivating journey through Bennett’s chart-topping hits and heartfelt ballads such as ‘I Left My Heart in San Francisco,’ ‘Rags to Riches,’ ‘Because of You,’ and more that have touched the hearts of millions around the world.

“We are absolutely thrilled to offer audiences the only show that is endorsed by the Bennett estate. They provided us with previously unreleased photos and videos, as well as Bennett’s own music charts. Together with our amazing musicians and singers, we have combined the visual assets in an engaging and entertaining way to give fans a rare inside look at Bennett’s personal life and work,” said Stephen Cook, CEO of TCG Entertainment. “Our one-of-a-kind show makes for a memorable evening of song and entertainment and celebrates the legend like never before.”

“Iconoclast is proud to partner with TCG Entertainment to present Tony Bennett- The Official Musical Celebration,” said Olivier Chastan, Iconoclast founder and CEO. “We are committed to ensuring that this symphonic event authentically represents his artistry and legacy. With TCG's proven track record in live entertainment, we are confident that this production will offer fans a spectacular and enduring tribute to the greatest interpreter of the American Songbook and a true icon."

2024 Tour Dates (Additional markets will be announced):

10/2 Bloomington, IL Bloomington Center For The Performing Arts 10/3 Burnsville, MN Ames Center 10/4 Sloan, IA Winnavegas Casino Resort 10/5 Des Plaines, IL Rivers Casino Des Plaines 10/6 Wabash, IN Ford Theater 10/8 Indianapolis, IN Clowes Memorial Hall 10/9 Greensburg, PA The Palace Theater 10/10 Cincinnati, OH Proctor and Gamble Hall 10/11 Wilmington, DE The Grand Opera House 10/12 Torrington, CT Warner Theater 10/13 Englewood, NJ PAC 10/16 London, ON Centennial Hall 10/18 Kitchener, ON Centre In The Square 10/19 Niagara Falls, ON Fallsview Casino Resort - Avalon Theatre 10/20 Niagara Falls, ON Fallsview Casino Resort - Avalon Theatre 10/22 Portsmouth, NH Music Hall 10/23 Red Bank, NJ Count Basie 10/24 Morristown, NJ Mayo PAC 10/26 Hershey, PA Symphony 10/27 Westbury, NY NYCB Theatre

