Tommy Newport Shares New Single 'Tongue & Cheek'

The release of "Tongue & Cheek" coincides with his Summer tour supporting one of Australia's biggest bands, Lime Cordiale. 

Jul. 6, 2022  

Tommy Newport has released his new single. The release of "Tongue & Cheek" coincides with his Summer tour supporting one of Australia's biggest bands, Lime Cordiale.

Tommy Newport is known for his irresistible falsetto-steeped indie anthems, garnering a substantial buzz with his 2018 debut, Just To Be Ironic, while he was still a teenager. Following the paramount success of 2019's Tommy Gun EP and 2021's Ultra Mango EP and Liquid EP, Newport continues to develop his euphonious sound.

Having received plenty of critical acclaim along the way from the likes of The FADER, Complex, Hypebeast, High Snobiety, Pigeons & Planes, PAPER, Lyrical Lemonade, COLORS & more, Tommy is continuing to prove he's a force to be reckoned with. At only 21 years old, Tommy's already toured extensively across North America & Europe, been championed by legendary tastemakers like Zane Lowe & Giles Peterson, and collaborated with Grammy nominees EARTHGANG.

Born Oliver Milmine in Manchester, England, Newport moved to the United States at a young age, eventually settling in Kansas. There, he picked up the guitar and taught himself how to produce music on his computer. Consolidating his style and sound into something rather extraordinary, Newport has created his own funky, psychedelic style of pop with his falsetto vocals riding atop bulging basslines, grooving guitar, melodious keyboards and electronic grooves. Inspired by a mix of early-2000s bands like MGMT, The Killers, and Phoenix, he's received musical placements on shows like Search Party, Ballers, Expecting Amy, an Apple iPad commercial and What/If.

His next single "Tongue & Cheek" showcases Newport's symphonic vocal energy and eclectic indie-pop perfection. He explains, "Tongue & Cheek was of course inspired by the phrase "tongue in cheek", but having said it wrong my whole life, I opted to title it Tongue & Cheek.

The song is a self ode to not taking life too seriously and understanding how life goes, always having to play it by ear and stay on your toes. It's a nod to the fiery beginnings of a relationship and, lyrically, is a larger than life glorification of meeting someone for the first time...in the hot desert of Amarillo at a fashion show. It's my way of saying life is made up of so many miracles."

Withover streaming numbers hitting the millions, Tommy Newport continues to shine with his unique soundscape and musical capabilities. He's got some big moves lined up in the year ahead and is certainly proving to be one to watch!

Listen to the new single here:

TOUR w/ Lime Cordiale

06/09 - Riverfest - Wichita KS
07/07 - The Fillmore - Philadelphia PA*
07/08 - Bowery Ballroom - New York NY*
07/09 - Brighton Music Hall - Boston MA*
07/11 - LeStudio - Montreal QC*
07/12 - Velvet Underground - Toronto ON*
07/13 - Lincoln Hall - Chicago IL*
07/15 - Globe Hall - Denver CO*
* w/ Lime Cordiale



