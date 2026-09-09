Tommy Lefroy to Launch US Tour October 23 in NYC

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Indie rock duo Tommy Lefroy has shared new single 'Angel in the House,' one of the most defiant moments from their forthcoming debut album, THE PRECARIAT, out October 23 via Thirty Tigers. Built around sludgy, distorted guitar riffs, the song draws inspiration from Virginia Woolf's landmark 1931 speech Professions for Women and its depiction of the 'Angel in the House,' a metaphor for the idealized, self-sacrificing woman whose obligations to others come at the expense of her own ambitions.

Nearly a century after Woolf described the struggle to 'kill' that Angel in order to write freely, Tessa Mouzourakis and Wynter Bethel found the idea newly resonant as traditional ideals of femininity resurfaced across social media and popular culture. 'Angel in the House' connects those eras, examining the roles women inherit, resist and sometimes find reflected back at them by the people closest to them.

The song culminates by bringing past and present into direct collision, layering excerpts from Woolf's Professions for Women with contemporary language surrounding the trad-wife movement. The end of the chorus echoes as a haunting reminder of the Angel's presence: '(I can't) do away with her.'

The accompanying music video, co-directed by Mouzourakis and Emmy-nominated artist and photographer Brendon Burton, brings the song's central conflict to life against the stark winter landscape of Saskatchewan. Bethel and Mouzourakis inhabit two characters: the Angel and the 'Tommy girl.' At once loving, haunting, cheeky and antagonistic, the Angel follows her counterpart through the frozen landscape, embodying the complicated push and pull of femininity.

Bethel, who choreographed the video's dance sequences, performs in a self-sourced authentic Victorian lace gown, further blurring the line between historical ideals of womanhood and their modern-day echoes.

'Angel in the House' follows recent singles 'Thief' and 'Slush Puppy' from THE PRECARIAT, an album written over six years between Nashville, Los Angeles, Vancouver, Michigan and London. Taking its name from the economic term for a growing class of people living with increasing instability, THE PRECARIAT draws from literature, art and history to examine what it means to come of age in an increasingly unpredictable world.

The album's literary underpinnings were recently explored in a wide-ranging SPIN feature, which dubbed Tommy Lefroy 'music's biggest book nerds' and highlighted the duo's practice of hosting book swaps at their concerts, as well as the suggested reading list accompanying THE PRECARIAT. From Virginia Woolf and suffragette Mary Richardson to Guy Standing's The Precariat: The New Dangerous Class, these influences become jumping-off points for songs connecting history with the anxieties and contradictions of life today. Read the SPIN Magazine feature here.

Co-produced by Tommy Lefroy alongside Stephen Sesso, with executive production from Mike Crossey (The 1975, Arctic Monkeys, MUNA), THE PRECARIAT ultimately finds connection and community as an antidote to that uncertainty.

Pre-order / pre-save THE PRECARIAT (out October 23) here.

Tommy Lefroy will celebrate the album's release with their October 23 headline show at Stone Circle Theatre in Queens. Additional fall headline dates will take the duo to Toronto, Chicago and Los Angeles. Tickets are available here.

Since releasing their debut EP Flight Risk in 2021, Tommy Lefroy has earned a JUNO Award nomination for Breakthrough Artist of the Year, opened for Sigrid at Wembley Arena less than a year after playing their first headline show in London, and toured internationally with Samia and Niall Horan, performing for audiences numbering in the tens of thousands. For concert tickets and more information, visit tommylefroy.com.

2026 Tour Dates

10/23: Queens, NY - Stone Circle Theatre

10/27: Toronto, ON - Sneaky Dees

10/29: Chicago, IL - The Hideout

11/04: Los Angeles, CA - El Cid

Photo Credit: Brendon Burton

Photo Credit: Brendon Burton



Photo Credit: Brendon Burton

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