Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Tom Waits' Debut Album 'Closing Time' Celebrates 50th Anniversary

Tom Waits' Debut Album 'Closing Time' Celebrates 50th Anniversary

The album’s 50th anniversary vinyl will be available in black and clear versions as a double 180g LP cut at 45 RPM.

Mar. 06, 2023  

Today, March 6th, 2023, marks fifty years since Tom Waits released his landmark debut album 'Closing Time'.

Called "a minor key masterpiece filled with songs of late-night loneliness" by All Music Guide, 'Closing Time' features the distinctly lyrical storytelling and blending of jazz, blues and folk styles that would come to be associated first with Waits. In honor of this occasion Anti will be collecting and sharing untold stories, rare photos and more.

The album's 50th anniversary vinyl will be available in black and clear versions as a double 180g LP cut at 45 RPM with half speed mastering by London's Abbey Road Studios. The gatefold jacket was also specially created with thicker board and black poly-lined inner sleeves. Coming out on June 2, Pre-order it here.

In Rolling Stone's original 1973 review of the record, writer Stephen Holden immediately detects elements of pathos and bathos that will be poured over by fans and journalists in Waits's records for years to come, saying that Waits "parodies the lounge music sub-genre so perfectly that we wonder if he's putting us on or if he's for real, and it is his especial triumph that in the end he has it both ways: He is able to deliver whole both the truth and the sham of the music."

'Closing Time' has become a cornerstone of his fans' milieu and has been endlessly covered by other artists, most famously the Eagles (Ol'55) and most recently on a 2021 covers album featuring Jeff Tweedy and Andrew Bird. Included in Rolling Stone's 100 Greatest Song Writers of All Time and a 2011 inductee into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Waits's 'Closing Time' began the career of one of the all-time greatest artists and an exploration of blues, folk and experimental music that can't be replicated.

Photo Credit: Scott Smith



JAZZ PIANO DUO Comes to Cornaro Art Institute Limassol in April Photo
JAZZ PIANO DUO Comes to Cornaro Art Institute Limassol in April
JAZZ PIANO DUO Vahagn Hayrapetyan & Dimitris Miaris come to Cornaro Art Institute Limassol. The performance is on Monday 10 April at 7pm.
Drummer And Composer Sanah Kadouras Sophomore Album DUALITY Out Now Photo
Drummer And Composer Sanah Kadoura's Sophomore Album DUALITY Out Now
Lebanese-Canadian drummer, composer, educator and producer Sanah Kadoura presents her dynamic sophomore album Duality, out now.
Hannah Anders Brings The Party In New Country Single Southern Free Photo
Hannah Anders Brings The Party In New Country Single 'Southern Free'
Country artist Hannah Anders has released new single 'Southern Free.' The single is now available on all digital streaming platforms.
Multiple Grammy Winner & Gospel Legend Tye Tribbett Releases Live Album Photo
Multiple Grammy Winner & Gospel Legend Tye Tribbett Releases Live Album
Featuring hits like “Same God”, “He Turned It” and “We Gon Be Alright,” there is no question that this live album is every Gospel fan’s dream. All Things New: Live In Orlando is a project that encompasses the creativity, entertainment, and years of labor all in one moment - captured for all to experience.

From This Author - Michael Major


DJ and Producer KY William Shares New Single 'Touche'DJ and Producer KY William Shares New Single 'Touche'
March 6, 2023

Brooklyn-based DJ, producer, and Andhera Records label-head Ky William unveils his first official single of the year, “‘Touche.” In addition to crafting his latest sonic treat, the house music maestro has partnered with NYC arts collective OBSERVED to organize the launch of his Andhera Records Workshop.  
UltraViolet DJs Remix Whitney Houston To Make The World DanceUltraViolet DJs Remix Whitney Houston To Make The World Dance
March 6, 2023

UltraViolet DJs have turned a lot of heads recently releasing a 3 song EP titled “UltraViolet Whitney.” The project features 3 Whitney Houston classics: “So Emotional,” “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” and “Higher Love,” all remixed using modern-day influences from Electronic, House, and Dance music.
Ashanti, Beverly D'Angelo & More Join NO ADDRESS Feature FilmAshanti, Beverly D'Angelo & More Join NO ADDRESS Feature Film
March 6, 2023

Robert Craig Films announces the principal cast of the full-length feature movie “No Address”, a story about those experiencing homelessness, including William Baldwin, Xander Berkeley, Ashanti, Beverly D’Angelo, Ty Pennington, Lucas Jade Zumann, Kristanna Loken, Patricia Velasquez, and Isabella Ferreira.
REBUILDING BLACK WALL STREET: GREENWOOD Will Premiere This Fall on OWNREBUILDING BLACK WALL STREET: GREENWOOD Will Premiere This Fall on OWN
March 6, 2023

Created by executive producer Ri-Karlo Handy, the renovation series will chronicle the reconstruction of the Greenwood District of Tulsa, which was destroyed in the 1921 massacre. Over the course of six episodes, the host and build teams will guide viewers through Greenwood's rich history and the personal journeys of the cast.
80 FOR BRADY to Be Released on Digital & VOD Tomorrow80 FOR BRADY to Be Released on Digital & VOD Tomorrow
March 6, 2023

Starring Academy Award® nominee Lily Tomlin, and Oscar winners Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field, 80 FOR BRADY is inspired by a true story of friendship and adventure.  Four lifelong friends set out on an unforgettable journey to see their hero Tom Brady play in Super Bowl LI and witness one of the greatest comebacks in sports history
share